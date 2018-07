Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.

Description

NI VeriStand is a software environment for configuring real-time testing applications. NI VeriStand can save you development time by providing real-time stimulus generation and model execution, native integration with NI data acquisition (DAQ) and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) hardware, multifile data logging, and more.