Hidden Costs of Data Mismanagement

The amount of data engineers and scientists create more than doubles every two years. Growth of this magnitude presents fundamental challenges to current data management practices. Ideally, having more data should lead to faster, more accurate results. However, unorganized saved data and different file formats make it difficult to quickly identify and integrate data contents. In addition, repetitive, manual processing decreases efficiency and introduces errors. Especially as data growth increases, we cannot continue manage our data the same way and expect better results. The price of poor decisions based on inaccurate information can be greater than expense of development time, software costs, or training. To learn more, download the white paper series to explore the hidden costs of mismanaging your data.