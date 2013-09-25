DC Motor Components

1. DC Motor Overview

The armature and field in a DC motor can be wired three different ways to provide varying amounts of torque or different types of speed control. The armature and field windings are designed slightly differently for different types of DC motors. The three basic types of DC motors are the series motor, the shunt motor, and the compound motor. The series motor is designed to move large loads with high starting torque in applications such as a crane motor or lift hoist. The shunt motor is designed slightly differently, since it is made for applications such as pumping fluids, where constant-speed characteristics are important. The compound motor is designed with some of the series motor's characteristics and some of the shunt motor's characteristics. This allows the compound motor to be used in applications where high starting torque and controlled operating speed are both required.



It is important that you understand the function and operation of the basic components of the DC motor, since motor controls will take advantage of these design characteristics to provide speed, torque, and direction of rotation control. Figure 12-5 shows a cutaway picture of a DC motor and Fig. 12-6 shows an exploded-view diagram of a DC motor. In these figures you can see that the basic components include the armature assembly, which includes all rotating parts; the frame assembly, which houses the stationary field coils; and the end plates, which provide bearings for the motor shaft and a mounting pointfor the brush rigging. Each of these assemblies is explained in depth so that you will understand the design concepts used for motor control.









FIGURE 12-5 A cutaway picture of a DC motor.







FIGURE 12-6 An exploded view of a DC motor. This diagram shows the relationship of all of the components. Back to Top 2. Armature

The armature is the part of a DC motor that rotates and provides energy at the end of the shaft. It is basically an electromagnet, since it is a coil of wire that has to be specially designed to fit around core material on the shaft. The core of the armature is made of laminated steel and provides slots for the coils of wire to be pressed onto. Figure 12-7a shows a sketch of a typical DC motor armature. Figure 12-7b shows the laminated steel core of the armature without any coils of wire on it. This gives you a better look at the core.



The armature core is made of laminated steel to prevent the circulation of eddy currents. If the core were solid, magnetic currents would be produced that would circulate in the core material near the surface and cause the core metal to heat up. These magnetic currents are called eddy currents. When laminated steel sections are pressed together to make the core, the eddy currents cannot flow from one laminated segment to another, so they are effectively canceled out. The laminated core also prevents other magnetic losses called flux losses. These losses tend to make the magnetic field weaker so that more core material is required to obtain the same magnetic field strengths. The flux losses and eddy current losses are grouped together by designers and called core losses. The laminated core is designed to allow the armature's magnetic field to be as strong as possible since the laminations prevent core losses.



Notice that one end of the core has commutator segments. There is one commutator segment for each end of each coil. This means that an armature with four coils will have eight commutator segments. The commutator segments are used as a contact point between the stationary brushes and the rotating armature. When each coil of wire is pressed onto the armature, the end of the coil is soldered to a specific commutator segment. This makes an electrical terminal point for the current that will flow from the brushes onto the commutator segment and finally through the coil of wire. Figure 12-7c shows the coil of wire before it is mounted in the armature slot, and Fig. 12-7d shows the coil mounted in the armature slot and soldered to the commutator segment.









FIGURE 12-7 (a) Armature and commutator segments. (b) Armature prior to the coil's wire being installed. (c) Coil of wire prior to being pressed into the armature. (d) A coil pressed into the armature. The end of each coil is attached to a commutator segment.



The shaft is designed so that the laminated armature segments can be pressed onto it easily. It is also machined to provide a surface for a main bearing to be pressed on at each end. The bearing will ride in the end plates and support the armature when it begins to rotate. One end of the shaft is also longer than the other, since it will provide the mounting shaft for the motor's load to be attached. Some shafts have a key way or flat spot machined into them so that the load that is mounted on it can be secured. You must be careful when handling a motor that you do not damage the shaft, since it must be smooth to accept the coupling mechanism. It is also possible to bend the shaft or cause damage to the bearings so that the motor will vibrate when it is operating at high speed. The commutator is made of copper. A thin section of insulation is placed between each commutator segment. This effectively isolates each commutator segment from all others.

3. Motor Frame



The armature is placed inside the frame of the motor where the field coils are mounted. When the field coils and the armature coils become magnetized, the armature will begin to rotate. The field winding is made by coiling up a long piece of wire. The wire is mounted on laminated pole pieces called field poles. Similar to an armature, these poles are made of laminated steel or cast iron to prevent eddy current and other flux losses. Figure 12-8 shows the location of the pole pieces inside a DC motor frame.









FIGURE 12-8 (a) This diagram shows the location of the pole pieces in the frame of a DC motor. (b) This diagram shows an individual pole piece. You can see that it is made of laminated sections. The field coils are wound around the pole pieces.



The amount of wire that is used to make the field winding will depend on the type of motor that is being manufactured. A series motor uses heavy-gauge wire for its field winding so that it can handle very large field currents. Since the wire is a large gauge, the number of turns of wire in the coil will be limited. If the field winding is designed for a shunt motor, it will be made of small-gauge wire and many turns can be used.



After the coils are wound, they are coated for protection against moisture and other environmental elements. After they have been pressed onto the field poles, they must be secured with shims or bolts so that they are held rigidly in place. Remember: When current is passed through the coil, it will become strongly magnetized and attract or repel the armature magnetic poles. If the field poles are not rigidly secured, they will be pulled loose when they are attracted to the armature's magnetic field and then pressed back into place when they become repelled. This action will cause the field to vibrate and damage the outer protective insulation and cause a short circuit or a ground condition between the winding and the frame of the motor.



The ends of the frame are machined so that the end plates will mount firmly into place. An access hole is also provided in the side of the frame or in the end plates so that the field wires can be brought to the outside of the motor, where DC voltage can be connected.



The bottom of the frame has the mounting bracket attached. The bracket has a set of holes or slots provided so that the motor can be bolted down and securely mounted on the machine it is driving. The mounting holes will be designed to specifications by frame size.



The dimensions for the frame sizes are provided in tables printed by motor manufacturers. Since these holes and slots are designed to a standard, you can predrill the mounting holes in the machinery before the motor is put in place. The slots are used to provide minor adjustments to the mounting alignment when the motor is used in belt-driven or chain-driven applications. It is also important to have a small amount of mounting adjustment when the motor is used in direct-drive applications. It is very important that the motor be mounted so that the armature shaft can turn freely and not bind with the load.

4. End Plates



The end plates of the motor are mounted on the ends of the motor frame. Figures 12-5 and 12-6 show the location of the end plates in relation to the motor frame. The end plates are held in place by four bolts that pass through the motor frame. The bolts can be removed from the frame completely so that the end plates can be removed easily for maintenance. The end plates also house the bearings for the armature shaft. These bearings can be either sleeve or ball type. If the bearing is a ball-bearing type, it is normally permanently lubricated. If it is a sleeve type, it will require a light film of oil to operate properly. The end plates that house a sleeve-type bearing will have a lubrication tube and wicking material. Several drops of lubricating oil are poured down the lubrication tube, where they will saturate the wicking material. The wicking is located in the bearing sleeve so that it can make contact with the armature shaft and transfer a light film of oil to it. Other types of sleeve bearings are made of porous metal so that it can absorb oil to be used to create a film between the bearing and the shaft.



It is important that the end plate for a sleeve bearing be mounted on the motor frame so that the lubricating tube is pointing up. This position will ensure that gravity will pull the oil to the wicking material. If the end plates are mounted so that the lubricating tube is pointing down, the oil will flow away from the wicking and it will become dry. When the wicking dries out, the armature shaft will rub directly on the metal in the sleeve bearing, which will cause it to quickly heat up, and the shaft will seize to the bearing. For this reason it is also important to follow lubrication instructions and oil the motor on a regular basis.

5. Brushes and Brush Rigging



The brush rigging is an assembly that securely holds the brushes in place so that they will be able to ride on the commutator. It is mounted on the rear end plate so that the brushes will be accessible by removing the end plate. An access hole is also provided in the motor frame so that the brushes can be adjusted slightly when the motor is initially set up. The brush rigging uses a spring to provide the proper amount of tension on the brushes so that they make proper contact with the commutator. If the tension is too light, the brushes will bounce and arc, and if the tension is too heavy, the brushes will wear down prematurely.



The brush rigging is shown in Fig. 12-5 and Fig. 12-6. Notice that it is mounted on the rear end plate. Since the rigging is made of metal, it must be insulated electrically when it is mounted on the end plate. The DC voltage that is used to energize the armature will pass through the brushes to the commutator segments and into the armature coils. Each brush has a wire connected to it. The wires will be connected to either the positive or negative terminal of the DC power supply. The motor will always have an even number of brushes. Half of the brushes will be connected to positive voltage and half will be connected to negative voltage. In most motors the number of brush sets will be equal to the number of field poles. It is important to remember that the voltage polarity will remain constant on each brush. This means that for each pair, one of the brushes will be connected to the positive power terminal, and the other will be connected permanently to the negative terminal.



The brushes will cause the polarity of each armature segment to alternate from posi-tive to negative. When the armature is spinning, each commutator segment will come in contact with a positive brush for an instant and will be positive during that time. As the armature rotates slightly, that commutator segment will come in contact with a brush that is connected to the negative voltage supply and it will become negative during that time. As the armature continues to spin, each commutator segment will be alternately powered by positive and then negative voltage.



The brushes are made of carbon-composite material. Usually the brushes have copper added to aid in conduction. Other material is also added to make them wear longer. The end of the brush that rides on the commutator is contoured to fit the commutator exactly so that current will transfer easily. The process of contouring the brush to the commutator is called seating. Whenever a set of new brushes is installed, the brushes should be seated to fit the commutator. The brushes are the main part of the DC motor that will wear out. It is important that their wear be monitored closely so that they do not damage the commutator segments when they begin to wear out. Most brushes have a small mark on them called a wear mark or wear bar. When a brush wears down to the mark, it should be replaced. If the brushes begin to wear excessively or do not fit properly on the commutator, they will heat up and damage the brush rigging and spring mechanism. If the brushes have been overheated, they can cause burn marks or pitting on the commutator segments and also warp the spring mechanism so that it will no longer hold the brushes with the proper amount of tension. Figure 12-5 and Fig. 12-6 show the location of the brushes riding on the commutator.



If the spring mechanism has been overheated, it should be replaced and the brushes should be checked for proper operation. If the commutator is pitted, it can be turned down on a lathe. After the commutator has been turned down, the brushes will need to be reseated.



After you have an understanding of the function of each of the parts or assemblies of the motor, you will be able to understand better the operation of a basic DC motor. Operation of the motor involves the interaction of all the motor parts. Some of the parts will be altered slightly for specific motor applications. These changes will become evident when the motor's basic operation is explained.

Publication Information Author: Thomas E. Kissell Book: Industrial Electronics Copyright: 2000 ISBN: 0-13-012697-7

