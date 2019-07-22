FlexLogger: Fast and Flexible Data Logging without Programming

The integration of electronics, embedded software, and custom sensors into mechanical components has increased the complexity of validation test. As designs evolve, engineers can anticipate the need for test systems that can scale in size, performance, and I/O mix to meet changing requirements. FlexLogger™ is fast and flexible data logging software for V&V characterization and durability test. NI data acquisition hardware configured with FlexLogger gives you the flexibility to adapt to evolving requirements, so you can easily add new sensors to increase channel counts or take new types of measurements. In this session, learn how to use NI FlexLogger to:



• Configure synchronized mixed I/O without programming

• Customize visualizations and log traceable data for greater insight

• Capture and respond to key moments with triggered logging and events