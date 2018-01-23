Webinar: 7 Essential Features of LabVIEW NXG for Automated Test
Publish Date: Jan 23, 2018 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Submit your Review
Overview
Watch this webinar to learn how to configure, automate, and visualize your test results with LabVEIW NXG. You can reduce your time to measurement with automatic instrument driver identification for thousands of instruments, which then allows you to rapidly customize your system with an integrated drag-and-drop UI design. After your system is assembled, you can also view your results from anywhere, including tablet or smartphone access.
View Now (watch)
- 23 minute webcast
- Requires Adobe Flash
- Please disable your browser's pop-up blocker to view this content.