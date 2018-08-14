Complete HIL Solutions with NI SLSC
Overview
Bloomy, an NI Alliance Partner, combines NI’s open platform with Bloomy’s HIL domain expertise to deliver complete systems to customers that are tailored to unique test requirements. Using NI SLSC, an add-on for NI PXI, integrators like Bloomy can more quickly build test systems and simplify wiring, signal conditioning, and make test systems more flexible as test requirements change.
