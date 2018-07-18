Upgrade DIAdem

DIAdem users with an active Standard Service Program (SSP) membership are eligible to upgrade to DIAdem 2018. Don't have an active membership? Renew today to get the latest DIAdem versions.

WHAT'S NEW WITH DIAdem?

DIAdem 2018

The latest version of DIAdem 2018 includes these top features:
 

  • Smaller, optimized technical data management (TDM) files
  • Improved time channel precision
  • New spider chart for REPORT
  • Export to Microsoft PowerPoint (.pptx) files faster and without installing PowerPoint
  • Improved SCRIPT IntelliSense

DIAdem Support Policy

NI knows every product has different requirements for support and longevity and is committed to providing the life-cycle support you need for your application. View the table below to see our product support timeline for DIAdem. Review the National Instruments Software Life-Cycle Policy for overall software policy details.

DIAdem Life-Cycle Dates

Version Current Release Support (Release Date) Mainstream Support (End Date) Extended Support (End Date)
DIAdem 2018 July 2018
 July 2022
 Ongoing
DIAdem 2017 May 2017
 August 2021 Ongoing
DIAdem 2015 August 2015
 August 2019
 Ongoing
DIAdem 2014 August 2014
 August 2018
 Ongoing
DIAdem 2012 August 2012
 August 2016
 Ongoing