CompactRIO Device Drivers October 2019 (19.5) Bug Fixes

When attempting to export a module using the MDK Utility, the export fails with error code 8 (file permission error). This occurs because the files produced by the previous export in the same version of LabVIEW are set to read-only permission.

When adding a RIO Mezzanine Card (RMC) to an sbRIO in the LabVIEW project, it is given the name "RMC" without any information on the specific RMC number.

