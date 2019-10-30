CompactRIO Device Drivers October 2019 (19.5) Bug Fixes

|ID
|Fixed Issue
|
196653
|
When attempting to export a module using the MDK Utility, the export fails with error code 8 (file permission error). This occurs because the files produced by the previous export in the same version of LabVIEW are set to read-only permission.
|
738160
|
When adding a RIO Mezzanine Card (RMC) to an sbRIO in the LabVIEW project, it is given the name "RMC" without any information on the specific RMC number.
|
739019
|
When programming the NI 9262 in Calibrated mode using an FPGA I/O Node to set channel output values, any channels that are not included in the node are overwritten and set to output zero volts. This issue manifests itself when multiple FPGA I/O Nodes are used in a LabVIEW FPGA program, and will cause channels that were previously outputting non-zero values to be reset to zero. The issue does not affect users that are programming the module in Raw mode or with User-Controlled I/O Sampling.
|
740746
|
The NI 9212 Getting Started example returns incorrect temperatures when using the NI 9212 in Raw mode. This does not occur if the NI 9212 is in Calibrated mode.
|
741152
|
When using multiple, parallel FPGA I/O Nodes with the NI 9262, the output values do not get updated from the first written output value. If the first written value is non-zero, this can cause the module to be unable to return to zero volt output.