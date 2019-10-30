LabVIEW NXG 4.0 FPGA Module Bug Fixes

|
ID
|Fixed Issue
|572838
|Reported Compile Duration may be incorrect after reconnecting to compilation
|718663
|A generic back-end compile error is thrown when compiling designs with DMA FIFOs or DRAM in clock domains of 500 MHz or greater. The case is not supported and a more descriptive error message has been added.
|727385
|I/O Constants are incorrectly renamed when a FAM associated with that I/O is removed and then re-added.
|704962
|Memory resources configured for LUT storage display a read latency of 1 cycle in the disabled drop-down configuration menu when the actual read latency is 0 cycles.