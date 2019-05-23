LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Known Issues

The following items are known issues in LabVIEW NXG 3.1 sorted by Category.

ID Known Issue

249396



Cursors added to graph in Operate mode do not appear in Edit mode

When you add a cursor to the graph through the legend while the VI is in Operate mode or while the VI is running, then that cursor will now show up in the graph or in the legend, when the VI is returned to 'Edit' mode.



Workaround: Add all expected cursors for the graph when the VI is in Edit mode.



Reported Version: Unknown Resolved Version: N/A Added: 10/31/2010

482816



Selection in Array of Clusters of Arrays constant loses focus.

Selecting an array inside a cluster inside another array loses focus when hovering over another element of the top array. This makes it difficult to edit the items in the inner-most array.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 1.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

630075



IO constants cannot be resized when contained within a cluster connected to a G Type.

IO constants can be resized manually when contained within a cluster constant. However, IO constants cannot be resized once the containing cluster is connected to a G Type. The IO control in the G Type can be resized but this change is not reflected in any connected constants.



Workaround: Disconnect the cluster from the G Type, resize the IO constant, and then reconnect to the G Type.



Reported Version: 1.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

649628



605135



Some strings remain in English rather than localized language when converted to LabVIEW NXG

When setting a localized dictionary and converting from LabVIEW to LabVIEW NXG, some strings may remain in English. Specifically, strings that are labels instead of captions will appear in English



Workaround: Set a caption for controls prior to conversion or update text after conversion



Reported Version: 1.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/26/2018

514789



Autotuning PID Online.VI Example Reads Proportional Gain 'NaN' with the Relay Technique.

When running the Autotuning PID Online.vi example, with the Relay Technique the "Tuned PID gains" output of proportional gain (Kc) shows "NaN" when the program believes tuning is completed by flashing "tuning completed?".



Workaround: Tune the individual terms first. Start by first tuning for P until the response is stable. Then continue to tune by switching to PI. Lastly, repeat the process for PID.



Reported Version: 1.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

599434



Dynamic dispatch controls are not supported inside structures

Placing a dynamic dispatch control inside of a structure provides the following error:

The run-time type is not propagated from dynamic dispatch input to dynamic dispatch output. You must ensure that there is a wire path that flows to all dynamic dispatch indicators.



Workaround: Remove the control from the structure and the error will clear.



Reported Version: 1.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/26/2018

599881



Empty folders in project don't show up in the files pane when opening a project

When you open a project with empty folders, those don't show up in the files pane.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 1.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018

644397



Workbooks do not restore maximized after minimizing the environment window with a maximized workbook open.

A maximized workbook window will minimize when the environment window is minimized. Restoring the environment window will also restore the workbook window but not in the maximized view.



Workaround: Maximize the workbook window manually after restoring the environment window.



Reported Version: 1.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

643608



Right clicking on a tunnel of queue of numeric type shows the numeric palette

For most data types, the right click menu from the queue terminals shows the palette queue. Right clicking on a tunnel of numeric type shows the numeric palette.



Workaround: Manually drop from the queue palette instead of right-clicking.



Reported Version: 1.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018

584767



Some UI elements in the environment may not display correctly using custom DPI settings.

Some UI elements may display incompletely if using a custom Windows DPI setting of 125%, or similar.



Workaround: Use default DPI settings.



Reported Version: 1.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 05/22/2017

660805



Windows "line per notch" scroll wheel settings do not apply to NXG

The scroll wheel movement amount does correlate to the scroll size defined in the Windows mouse settings. For example there's no difference in the amount of block diagram scrolled whether the set to 1 line per notch or 10 lines per notch.



Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018

662414



Error & Warnings Panel continuously expands and collapses after repeated pinning and unpinning

Normally, The Error & Warnings panel pops up when the mouse is hovered over it. In some cases, the Errors and Warnings window may expand and collapsed continuously after pinning and unpinning the Errors and Warnings panel.



Workaround: Click the tab.



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/23/2018

678830



Dictionaries are only found in specific language culture

Parent cultures will not find the dictionary even if the language matches the parent culture. As a result, localization will not happen.



Workaround: Place the dictionary into a language-specific folder, e.g. de-DE, de-CH, de-LI, etc



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/26/2018

641719



Projects with large file hierarchy error out during conversion with unclear error message

The conversion tool adds hierarchy to the project structure during conversion that extends the length of the file path. As a result, file paths can become too long for Windows and create a situation where the conversion utility cannot find files at paths that do not exist. This will result in the following error: Conversion could not find this file at specified path

The reason for the file not found is not clear in the action being made.



Workaround: Make shorter file paths initially so the added hierarchy doesn't extend beyond Windows file path limits



Reported Version: 1.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 02/26/2018