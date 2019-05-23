LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Known Issues

Overview

This document contains known issues for the LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Application Software. Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that can be encountered.

Fields

Each Issue appears as a row in the table and includes these fields:
  • Issue ID
  • Issue Title
  • Problem Description
  • Workaround
  • Reported Version - the earliest version of LabVIEW NXG in which the issue was reported
  • Resolved Version - version the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable
  • Date Added - the date the issue was added to the document (not reported date)


Document Organization

There are two versions of the known issues list available:

LabVIEW NXG Known Issues by Category
LabVIEW NXG Known Issues by Date

Please refer to Developer Zone Article "LabVIEW Known Issues Categories Defined" for an explanation of the categories and what types of issues are in each category.

Contacting NI

You can contact us by phone, email, or the discussion forums. Visit the NI Website to contact us. If you are contacting NI in regards to a specific issue, be sure to reference the ID number given in this document. If you have feedback on this specific document, please contact NI on this NI Developer Zone post.

Known Issues by Category

The following items are known issues in LabVIEW NXG 3.1 sorted by Category.

Controls and Indicators
249396 Cursors added to graph in Operate mode do not appear in Edit mode
482816 Selection in Array of Clusters of Arrays constant loses focus.
630075 IO constants cannot be resized when contained within a cluster connected to a G Type.
649628 Selection in Array of Clusters of Arrays constant loses focus.
605135 Some strings remain in English rather than localized language when converted to LabVIEW NXG
Functions, VIs, and Express VIs
514789 Autotuning PID Online.VI Example Reads Proportional Gain 'NaN' with the Relay Technique.
LabVIEW Object Oriented Programming
599434 Dynamic dispatch controls are not supported inside structures
LabVIEW Project
599881 Empty folders in project don't show up in the files pane when opening a project
Menus
644397 Workbooks do not restore maximized after minimizing the environment window with a maximized workbook open.
643608 Right clicking on a tunnel of queue of numeric type shows the numeric palette
Miscellaneous
584767 Some UI elements in the environment may not display correctly using custom DPI settings.
660805 Windows "line per notch" scroll wheel settings do not apply to NXG
662414 Error & Warnings Panel continuously expands and collapses after repeated pinning and unpinning
678830 Dictionaries are only found in specific language culture
Upgrade - Migration
641719 Projects with large file hierarchy error out during conversion with unclear error message
682314 Interop node claim VI is invalid if containing Python node



ID Known Issue
Controls and Indicators
249396

Return		 Cursors added to graph in Operate mode do not appear in Edit mode
When you add a cursor to the graph through the legend while the VI is in Operate mode or while the VI is running, then that cursor will now show up in the graph or in the legend, when the VI is returned to 'Edit' mode.

Workaround: Add all expected cursors for the graph when the VI is in Edit mode.

Reported Version: Unknown    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 10/31/2010
482816

Return		 Selection in Array of Clusters of Arrays constant loses focus.
Selecting an array inside a cluster inside another array loses focus when hovering over another element of the top array. This makes it difficult to edit the items in the inner-most array.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
630075

Return		 IO constants cannot be resized when contained within a cluster connected to a G Type.
IO constants can be resized manually when contained within a cluster constant. However, IO constants cannot be resized once the containing cluster is connected to a G Type. The IO control in the G Type can be resized but this change is not reflected in any connected constants.

Workaround: Disconnect the cluster from the G Type, resize the IO constant, and then reconnect to the G Type.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
649628

Return		 Selection in Array of Clusters of Arrays constant loses focus.
Selecting an array inside a cluster inside another array loses focus when hovering over another element of the top array. This makes it difficult to edit the items in the inner-most array.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
605135

Return		 Some strings remain in English rather than localized language when converted to LabVIEW NXG
When setting a localized dictionary and converting from LabVIEW to LabVIEW NXG, some strings may remain in English. Specifically, strings that are labels instead of captions will appear in English

Workaround: Set a caption for controls prior to conversion or update text after conversion

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 02/26/2018
Functions, VIs, and Express VIs
514789

Return		 Autotuning PID Online.VI Example Reads Proportional Gain 'NaN' with the Relay Technique.
When running the Autotuning PID Online.vi example, with the Relay Technique the "Tuned PID gains" output of proportional gain (Kc) shows "NaN" when the program believes tuning is completed by flashing "tuning completed?".

Workaround: Tune the individual terms first. Start by first tuning for P until the response is stable. Then continue to tune by switching to PI. Lastly, repeat the process for PID.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
LabVIEW Object Oriented Programming
599434

Return		 Dynamic dispatch controls are not supported inside structures
Placing a dynamic dispatch control inside of a structure provides the following error:
The run-time type is not propagated from dynamic dispatch input to dynamic dispatch output. You must ensure that there is a wire path that flows to all dynamic dispatch indicators.

Workaround: Remove the control from the structure and the error will clear.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 02/26/2018
LabVIEW Project
599881

Return		 Empty folders in project don't show up in the files pane when opening a project
When you open a project with empty folders, those don't show up in the files pane.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
Menus
644397

Return		 Workbooks do not restore maximized after minimizing the environment window with a maximized workbook open.
A maximized workbook window will minimize when the environment window is minimized. Restoring the environment window will also restore the workbook window but not in the maximized view.

Workaround: Maximize the workbook window manually after restoring the environment window.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
643608

Return		 Right clicking on a tunnel of queue of numeric type shows the numeric palette
For most data types, the right click menu from the queue terminals shows the palette queue. Right clicking on a tunnel of numeric type shows the numeric palette.

Workaround: Manually drop from the queue palette instead of right-clicking.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
Miscellaneous
584767

Return		 Some UI elements in the environment may not display correctly using custom DPI settings.
Some UI elements may display incompletely if using a custom Windows DPI setting of 125%, or similar.

Workaround: Use default DPI settings.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/22/2017
660805

Return		 Windows "line per notch" scroll wheel settings do not apply to NXG
The scroll wheel movement amount does correlate to the scroll size defined in the Windows mouse settings. For example there's no difference in the amount of block diagram scrolled whether the set to 1 line per notch or 10 lines per notch.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
662414

Return		 Error & Warnings Panel continuously expands and collapses after repeated pinning and unpinning
Normally, The Error & Warnings panel pops up when the mouse is hovered over it. In some cases, the Errors and Warnings window may expand and collapsed continuously after pinning and unpinning the Errors and Warnings panel.

Workaround: Click the tab.

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/23/2018
678830

Return		 Dictionaries are only found in specific language culture
Parent cultures will not find the dictionary even if the language matches the parent culture. As a result, localization will not happen.

Workaround: Place the dictionary into a language-specific folder, e.g. de-DE, de-CH, de-LI, etc

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 02/26/2018
Upgrade - Migration
641719

Return		 Projects with large file hierarchy error out during conversion with unclear error message
The conversion tool adds hierarchy to the project structure during conversion that extends the length of the file path. As a result, file paths can become too long for Windows and create a situation where the conversion utility cannot find files at paths that do not exist. This will result in the following error: Conversion could not find this file at specified path
The reason for the file not found is not clear in the action being made.

Workaround: Make shorter file paths initially so the added hierarchy doesn't extend beyond Windows file path limits

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 02/26/2018
682314

Return		 Interop node claim VI is invalid if containing Python node
Interop nodes will fail to load a VI containing a Python node with the message "The VI at the specified path is invalid. Select a valid VI for the VI interop node"

Workaround: Create a VI and call the Python node inside of a subVI. If the node is not in the top-level VI, the Interop node will successfully load it.

Reported Version: 2.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 10/25/2018

Document last updated on 5/23/2019

