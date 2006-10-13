NI-488.2 Supported Versions for GPIB Devices and Modules

This page shows the supported versions of NI-488.2 are required with NI GPIB devices or modules. Reference this information to ensure you install the correct driver version when upgrading or updating your system, when migrating or porting code to a new system, or after the purchase and installation of new NI hardware. Using incompatible versions may result in errors, the inability for your operating system to recognize or detect and then find a driver for your device, or missing devices in NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX).

Note: NI has removed older NI-488.2 downloads from NI.com please see How to Download NI-488.2 Driver Prior to 17.6 for more information.