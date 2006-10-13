1. NI-488.2 Supported Versions for GPIB Devices and Modules on Microsoft Windows
You should consider the compatibility of the application with which you intend to utilize the NI-488.2 drivers, not just the module or device. See the Related Links section for more information, and the 488.2 readme for compatibility information related to specific devices and operating systems.
|Device or
Module
|NI-488.2 Version
|3.0
|3.1
|14.0
|15.0
|15.5
|16.0
|17.0
|17.6
|18.5
|AT-GPIB/TNT (PnP)
|GPIB-ENET/100
|GPIB-ENET/1000
|GPIB-USB-B
|GPIB-USB-HS
|GPIB-USB-HS+
|ExpressCard-GPIB
|PCIe-GPIB
|PCIe-GPIB+
|PCI-GPIB
|PCI-GPIB+
|PCI-GPIB/LP
|PCI-8212
|PCI-8232
|PCMCIA-GPIB
|PCMCIA-GPIB+
|PMC-GPIB
|PXI-GPIB
|PXI-8212
|PXI-8232
|Compatible Version
