NI-488.2 Supported Versions for GPIB Devices and Modules

Overview

This page shows the supported versions of NI-488.2 are required with NI GPIB devices or modules. Reference this information to ensure you install the correct driver version when upgrading or updating your system, when migrating or porting code to a new system, or after the purchase and installation of new NI hardware. Using incompatible versions may result in errors, the inability for your operating system to recognize or detect and then find a driver for your device, or missing devices in NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX).

Note: NI has removed older NI-488.2 downloads from NI.com please see How to Download NI-488.2 Driver Prior to 17.6 for more information.

1. NI-488.2 Supported Versions for GPIB Devices and Modules on Microsoft Windows

You should consider the compatibility of the application with which you intend to utilize the NI-488.2 drivers, not just the module or device. See the Related Links section for more information, and the 488.2 readme for compatibility information related to specific devices and operating systems.

 

Use this table to compare the NI-488.2 Supported Versions for GPIB Devices and Modules on Microsoft Windows operating systems
Device or
Module		 NI-488.2 Version
3.0 3.1 14.0 15.0 15.5 16.0 17.0 17.6 18.5
AT-GPIB/TNT (PnP)                  
GPIB-ENET/100                  
GPIB-ENET/1000                  
GPIB-USB-B                  
GPIB-USB-HS                  
GPIB-USB-HS+                  
ExpressCard-GPIB                  
PCIe-GPIB                  
PCIe-GPIB+                  
PCI-GPIB                  
PCI-GPIB+                  
PCI-GPIB/LP                  
PCI-8212                  
PCI-8232                  
PCMCIA-GPIB                  
PCMCIA-GPIB+                  
PMC-GPIB                  
PXI-GPIB                  
PXI-8212                  
PXI-8232                  


  Compatible Version


2. Additional Resources

 

