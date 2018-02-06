DataSocket for LabVIEW Overview and Use Cases

This article provides an overview of DataSocket for LabVIEW and describes how it can be used.

1. Introduction

DataSocket is an easy-to-use, high-performance programming tool designed specifically for sharing and publishing live data in measurement and automation applications between different applications and between machines across the Internet. DataSocket for LabVIEW simplifies live data exchange between different applications on one computer or between computers connected through a network.

Although a variety of different technologies exist today to share data between applications, including TCP/IP, most of these tools are not targeted for live data transfer to multiple clients. With TCP/IP, you have to convert your data into an unstructured stream of bytes in the broadcasting application and then parse the stream of bytes back into its original format in subscribing applications. DataSocket, however, simplifies live data transfer.

Back to Top

2. Additional Resources