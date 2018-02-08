Valid Experts for the System Configuration API Functions

1. Introduction
To get all of the available Experts terminal/parameter strings on a system, you can call the Get System Experts VI in the System Configuration API. This VI returns a string array of all the available Experts strings on the selected system.
The following table is a list of supported product lines and their associated Experts input strings. Note that some product lines may only be used with either the System Configuration Find or the Export/Import VIs, while others may be used with both. You may also leave the input empty to include all supported products.
|Product Line
|Programmatic Name
|Works with Find
|Works with Import/Export
|
CANopen
|
ni-canopen
|
✓
|
cRIO**
|
crio
|
✓
|
|
Network Discovery Expert (mDNS)
|
network
|
✓
|
|
NI FlexRIO*
|
niflexrio
|
✓
|
|
NI-488.2
|
ni-488.2
|
✓
|
✓
|
NI-568x
|
ni-rfpowermeter
|
✓
|
|
NI-845x
|
845x
|
✓
|
|
NI-DAQmx
|
daqmx
|
✓
|
✓
|
NI-DCPOWER
|
dcpowerscx
|
✓
|
|
NI-DCPOWER
|
nidcpower416x
|
✓
|
|
NI-DMM
|
nidmmscx
|
✓
|
|
NI-DMM
|
nidmm408x
|
✓
|
|
NI-OSI
|
ni-osi
|
✓
|
|
NI-PTP
|
ni-1588
|
✓
|
|
NI-PXImc
|
ni-pximc
|
✓
|
NI-RIO
|
ni-rio
|
✓
|
✓
|
NI-RTSI
|
rtsi
|
✓
|
|
NI-Serial
|
serial
|
✓
|
✓
|
NI-Sync***
|
ni-sync
|
✓
|
|
NI-VISA
|
ni-visa
|
✓
|
✓
|
NI-VNA
|
nivna
|
✓
|
|
NI VST
|
ni-vst
|
✓
|
|
NI-WSN
|
ni-wsn
|
✓
|
NI-XNET
|
xnet
|
✓
|
|
PXI Platform Services
|
ni-pxi
|
✓
|
SoftMotion
|
mcSysApi
|
✓
|
|
NI-SLSC
|
slsc
|
✓
|
*NI FlexRIO hardware was accessed through the NI-RIO expert prior to 2014
**With CompactRIO 14.1, the cRIO expert only supports acquiring temperature data on the sbRIO-9651.
***NI-Sync hardware is accessed through the NI-Sync expert on Linux desktop and LinuxRT systems. On Windows systems, NI-Sync hardware can be accessed through the NI-DAQmx expert.