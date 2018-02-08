Valid Experts for the System Configuration API Functions

Overview

This article will help you use the Find, Export, or Import functions from the System Configuration API in LabVIEW. It will also provide the valid strings for the Experts input terminal/parameter.

1. Introduction

To get all of the available Experts terminal/parameter strings on a system, you can call the Get System Experts VI in the System Configuration API. This VI returns a string array of all the available Experts strings on the selected system.

The following table is a list of supported product lines and their associated Experts input strings. Note that some product lines may only be used with either the System Configuration Find or the Export/Import VIs, while others may be used with both. You may also leave the input empty to include all supported products.


Valid Experts for System Configuration API
Product Line Programmatic Name Works with Find Works with Import/Export

CANopen

 ni-canopen

 

cRIO**

 crio

 

Network Discovery Expert (mDNS)

 network

 

NI FlexRIO*

 niflexrio

 

NI-488.2

 ni-488.2

NI-568x

 ni-rfpowermeter

 

NI-845x

 845x

 

NI-DAQmx

 daqmx

NI-DCPOWER

 dcpowerscx

 

NI-DCPOWER

 nidcpower416x

 

NI-DMM

 nidmmscx

 

NI-DMM

 nidmm408x

 

NI-OSI

 ni-osi

 

NI-PTP

 ni-1588

 

NI-PXImc

 ni-pximc

 

NI-RIO

 ni-rio

NI-RTSI

 rtsi

 

NI-Serial

 serial

NI-Sync***

 ni-sync

 

NI-VISA

 ni-visa

NI-VNA

 nivna

 

NI VST

 ni-vst

 

NI-WSN

 ni-wsn

  

NI-XNET

 xnet

 

PXI Platform Services

 ni-pxi

 

SoftMotion

 mcSysApi

 

NI-SLSC

 slsc

 

 

*NI FlexRIO hardware was accessed through the NI-RIO expert prior to 2014 
**With CompactRIO 14.1, the cRIO expert only supports acquiring temperature data on the sbRIO-9651.

***NI-Sync hardware is accessed through the NI-Sync expert on Linux desktop and LinuxRT systems. On Windows systems, NI-Sync hardware can be accessed through the NI-DAQmx expert.

 

2. Additional Resources

