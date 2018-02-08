Valid Experts for the System Configuration API Functions

This article will help you use the Find, Export, or Import functions from the System Configuration API in LabVIEW. It will also provide the valid strings for the Experts input terminal/parameter.

1. Introduction

To get all of the available Experts terminal/parameter strings on a system, you can call the Get System Experts VI in the System Configuration API. This VI returns a string array of all the available Experts strings on the selected system.

The following table is a list of supported product lines and their associated Experts input strings. Note that some product lines may only be used with either the System Configuration Find or the Export/Import VIs, while others may be used with both. You may also leave the input empty to include all supported products.





Valid Experts for System Configuration API Product Line Programmatic Name Works with Find Works with Import/Export CANopen ni-canopen ✓ cRIO** crio ✓ Network Discovery Expert (mDNS) network ✓ NI FlexRIO* niflexrio ✓ NI-488.2 ni-488.2 ✓ ✓ NI-568x ni-rfpowermeter ✓ NI-845x 845x ✓ NI-DAQmx daqmx ✓ ✓ NI-DCPOWER dcpowerscx ✓ NI-DCPOWER nidcpower416x ✓ NI-DMM nidmmscx ✓ NI-DMM nidmm408x ✓ NI-OSI ni-osi ✓ NI-PTP ni-1588 ✓ NI-PXImc ni-pximc ✓ NI-RIO ni-rio ✓ ✓ NI-RTSI rtsi ✓ NI-Serial serial ✓ ✓ NI-Sync*** ni-sync ✓ NI-VISA ni-visa ✓ ✓ NI-VNA nivna ✓ NI VST ni-vst ✓ NI-WSN ni-wsn ✓ NI-XNET xnet ✓ PXI Platform Services ni-pxi ✓ SoftMotion mcSysApi ✓ NI-SLSC slsc ✓

*NI FlexRIO hardware was accessed through the NI-RIO expert prior to 2014

**With CompactRIO 14.1, the cRIO expert only supports acquiring temperature data on the sbRIO-9651.

***NI-Sync hardware is accessed through the NI-Sync expert on Linux desktop and LinuxRT systems. On Windows systems, NI-Sync hardware can be accessed through the NI-DAQmx expert.

