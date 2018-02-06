Internal Pull-up Pull-down Resistor Values on Digital I/O Lines of DAQ Devices

This article explains which Data Acquisition (DAQ) devices use internal pull-up/pull-down resistors on their digital I/O lines and what their values are.

1. Introduction

The table below shows general values for resistors in either pull-up or pull-down configuration.

Note: Not all devices in a single family will have these values. Please consult your specific device's specifications document for the most accurate information.

Device Family/Name Pull-up/Pull-down Resistance X Series Pull-down 50 kΩ M Series Pull-down 50 kΩ E Series 1 Pull-up 50 kΩ S Series 2 Pull-up 10 kΩ - 100 kΩ NI USB-6001/2/3 Pull-down 47.5 kΩ NI USB-6008/9 Pull-up 4.7 kΩ NI PCIe-6509 User-defined 3 See User Guide NI 4350/1 Pull-up 10-100 kΩ Legacy Devices Device Name Pull-up/Pull-down Resistance NI-6533/6534 User-defined 3 100 kΩ PC-DIO-24/96 User-defined 3 100 kΩ PCI-DIO-96 Pull-up 100 kΩ AT-DIO-32F Pull-Up (IN1, IN2 only) 4.7kΩ AT-MIO-16D/16DE-10 Pull-up 100 kΩ PC-LPM-16 Pull-up 10 kΩ DAQCard-700 Pull-up 10 kΩ 1 Some E Series devices have a second chip (the 8255) that provides additional digital lines. On these devices, port 0 uses a 50 kΩ pull-up resistor while ports 2, 3, and 4 use a 100 kΩ pull-up resistor.

2 6115/612x/613x only 3 The DIO-24/96 and the USB-6503/6509 cards allow jumper-selectable pull-up/pull-down configuration. The NI-6533/6534 family of devices similarly allows the user to configure pulled up or pulled down DIO via the DPULL pin. See your user manual for more information.

