Internal Pull-up Pull-down Resistor Values on Digital I/O Lines of DAQ Devices

Publish Date: Feb 06, 2018 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Print

Overview

This article explains which Data Acquisition (DAQ) devices use internal pull-up/pull-down resistors on their digital I/O lines and what their values are.

1. Introduction

The table below shows general values for resistors in either pull-up or pull-down configuration.

Note: Not all devices in a single family will have these values. Please consult your specific device's specifications document for the most accurate information.

 

Device Family/Name Pull-up/Pull-down Resistance

X Series

Pull-down

50 kΩ

M Series

Pull-down

50 kΩ

E Series 1

Pull-up

50 kΩ

S Series 2

Pull-up

10 kΩ - 100 kΩ

NI USB-6001/2/3

Pull-down

47.5 kΩ

NI USB-6008/9

Pull-up

4.7 kΩ

NI PCIe-6509

User-defined 3

See User Guide

NI 4350/1

Pull-up

10-100 kΩ
Legacy Devices
Device Name Pull-up/Pull-down Resistance

NI-6533/6534

User-defined 3

100 kΩ

PC-DIO-24/96

User-defined 3

100 kΩ

PCI-DIO-96

Pull-up

100 kΩ

AT-DIO-32F

Pull-Up (IN1, IN2 only)

4.7kΩ

AT-MIO-16D/16DE-10

Pull-up

100 kΩ

PC-LPM-16

Pull-up

10 kΩ

DAQCard-700

Pull-up

10 kΩ

Some E Series devices have a second chip (the 8255) that provides   additional digital lines. On these devices, port 0 uses a 50 kΩ pull-up resistor while ports 2, 3, and 4 use a 100 kΩ pull-up resistor.
2 6115/612x/613x only

The DIO-24/96 and the USB-6503/6509 cards allow jumper-selectable pull-up/pull-down configuration. The NI-6533/6534 family of devices similarly allows the user to configure pulled up or pulled down DIO via the DPULL pin. See your user manual for more information.

 

Back to Top

2. Additional Resources

Back to Top

Bookmark & Share

Ratings

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit