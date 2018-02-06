Internal Pull-up Pull-down Resistor Values on Digital I/O Lines of DAQ Devices

1. Introduction
The table below shows general values for resistors in either pull-up or pull-down configuration.
Note: Not all devices in a single family will have these values. Please consult your specific device's specifications document for the most accurate information.
|Device Family/Name
|Pull-up/Pull-down
|Resistance
|
X Series
|
Pull-down
|
50 kΩ
|
M Series
|
Pull-down
|
50 kΩ
|
E Series 1
|
Pull-up
|
50 kΩ
|
S Series 2
|
Pull-up
|
10 kΩ - 100 kΩ
|
NI USB-6001/2/3
|
Pull-down
|
47.5 kΩ
|
NI USB-6008/9
|
Pull-up
|
4.7 kΩ
|
NI PCIe-6509
|
User-defined 3
|
NI 4350/1
|
Pull-up
|
10-100 kΩ
|Legacy Devices
|Device Name
|Pull-up/Pull-down
|Resistance
|
NI-6533/6534
|
User-defined 3
|
100 kΩ
|
PC-DIO-24/96
|
User-defined 3
|
100 kΩ
|
PCI-DIO-96
|
Pull-up
|
100 kΩ
|
AT-DIO-32F
|
Pull-Up (IN1, IN2 only)
|
4.7kΩ
|
AT-MIO-16D/16DE-10
|
Pull-up
|
100 kΩ
|
PC-LPM-16
|
Pull-up
|
10 kΩ
|
DAQCard-700
|
Pull-up
|
10 kΩ
|
1 Some E Series devices have a second chip (the 8255) that provides additional digital lines. On these devices, port 0 uses a 50 kΩ pull-up resistor while ports 2, 3, and 4 use a 100 kΩ pull-up resistor.
|
3 The DIO-24/96 and the USB-6503/6509 cards allow jumper-selectable pull-up/pull-down configuration. The NI-6533/6534 family of devices similarly allows the user to configure pulled up or pulled down DIO via the DPULL pin. See your user manual for more information.