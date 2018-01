Signal Mapping for 100-Pin to Two 50-Pin Connector Cables

0.00 out of 5 | | 0 Ratings |out of 5 | Print Publish Date: Jan 10, 2018

Overview

This article explains how the wire pinouts and how digital signals are mapped to each of the 50-pin connectors when using a 100-pin connector with a cable to split it into two 50-pin connectors like the R1005050.

Table of Contents

Back to Top