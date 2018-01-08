NI SH100-68-68 Signal Mapping or Wire Pinout

Overview

If you are using the SH100-68-68 (SH1006868) cable to connect your 100-pin NI 60xxE (formerly E Series) Data Acquisition (DAQ) board to one or two 68-pin accessories, this article will give you the signal mapping or wire pinouts for the two 68-pin connectors on the cable.

1. SH100-68-68 MIO-16 and Extended I/O Connector Signal Mapping or Wire Pinout

When you use an NI 6031E, NI 6033E or NI 6071E with an SH100-68-68 cable, the I/O signals appear on two 68-pin connectors, shown below.

 

 

When you use an NI 6025E with an SH100-68-68 cable, the I/O signals appear on two 68-pin connectors, shown below.

 

 

This information is also available in the E Series User Manual.

 

2. Additional Resources

 

