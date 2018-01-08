NI SH100-68-68 Signal Mapping or Wire Pinout

1. SH100-68-68 MIO-16 and Extended I/O Connector Signal Mapping or Wire Pinout
When you use an NI 6031E, NI 6033E or NI 6071E with an SH100-68-68 cable, the I/O signals appear on two 68-pin connectors, shown below.
When you use an NI 6025E with an SH100-68-68 cable, the I/O signals appear on two 68-pin connectors, shown below.
This information is also available in the E Series User Manual.
