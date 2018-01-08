NI SH100-68-68 Signal Mapping or Wire Pinout

0.00 out of 5 | | 0 Ratings |out of 5 | Print Publish Date: Jan 08, 2018

Overview

If you are using the SH100-68-68 (SH1006868) cable to connect your 100-pin NI 60xxE (formerly E Series) Data Acquisition (DAQ) board to one or two 68-pin accessories, this article will give you the signal mapping or wire pinouts for the two 68-pin connectors on the cable.

Back to Top