Constructing Options File for FLEXnet Publisher (formerly FLEXlm) Server

This article will help you construct and format the options file, including the keywords, for use with FLEXnet Publisher (formerly FLEXlm). It will also define all the keywords and explain how to use them.

1. Introduction

Before you use FlexNet Publisher you should consider NI Volume License Manager (VLM). NI VLM is a free tool built and fully supported by NI to help you manage your licenses. Please note that NI provides limited support for FlexNet Publisher. If you would like full support for Flexera products please visit www.flexerasoftware.com.

When using FLEXnet Publisher, an options file must be created to assign permissions. Options files allow the license administrator to:

Grant the use of licenses

Deny the use of licenses

Reserve licenses

Restrict the number of licenses available

Control the amount of information logged about license usage

Enable a report log file

Back to Top

2. Options File Keywords

Options file keywords define a specific operation or object within the options file. Each line in the options file begins with one of these keywords and specifies the action the line is to perform. These keywords will be recognized by FLEXnet, and they are listed in the following table:

This table shows the options file keywords that will be recognized by FLEXnet, and it specifies the action each keyword tells the line to perform. Keyword Description RESERVE Reserve licenses for a specific user/host or group. (Reserved licenses will always show up as "in use".) INCLUDE Allow a user/host or group access to a product. EXCLUDE Deny a user/host or group access to a product. USER_GROUP Define a group of users. HOST_GROUP Define a group of hosts (computers). GROUPCASEINSENSITIVE Set case sensitivity for user/host lists specified in USER_GROUP and HOST_GROUP keywords. (This should be placed at the top of your options file.)

The following table gives an example of an options file line for each keyword introduced above, as well as a description of what the line does:

This table shows example options file lines using each keyword, and explains what the line does. Example Description RESERVE 1 MStudio_Pro_PKG_UB:VERSION=13.0000 USER_GROUP "MyUserGroup" Reserves 1 Measurement Studio 2013 license for the users in group "MyUserGroup". INCLUDE MStudio_Pro_PKG_UB:VERSION=13.0000 USER_GROUP "MyUserGroup" Allows users in "MyUserGroup" to access Measurement Studio 2013. EXCLUDE DIAdem_PRO_PKG_MC:VERSION=12.0000 HOST_GROUP "MyComputerGroup" Denies the hosts/computers in "MyComputerGroup" access to DIAdem 2012. USER_GROUP "MyUserGroup" "JohnDoe" Creates user group "MyUserGroup", which includes user "JohnDoe". HOST_GROUP "MyComputerGroup" "ComputerA"; Creates host group "MyComputerGroup", which includes host/computer "ComputerA". GROUPCASEINSENSITIVE ON Makes specified users/hosts case sensitive.

Back to Top

3. Options for Specifying Users/Hosts

As mentioned above, you can specify groups that contain multiple users or computers, using the USER_GROUP and HOST_GROUP keywords, respectively. As an alternative, you can also give licenses to one user or host explicitly without adding them to a group. There are three categories in which you can do this, as explained here:

USER - username of the user accessing the licensed application. Usernames are case sensitive.

- username of the user accessing the licensed application. Usernames are case sensitive. ¹HOST - machine host name or IP address accessing the license application. Host/computer names are case sensitive.

- machine host name or IP address accessing the license application. Host/computer names are case sensitive. ¹* INTERNET - IP address of the machine where the application is executing.

*INTERNET is not generally recommend for use with NI License Manager.

¹Wildcard characters can be used in the IP address. This allows the administrator the ability to grant access to a specific subnet.

Examples of how to use these keywords are given in the next section.

Back to Top

4. Examples of Individual vs. Group Permissions

The following lines specify the format for writing an options file when not using groups. Rather than creating user groups and host groups, the licenses are granted explicitly to a user or host. Notice that the HOST and USER keywords are used after the product type and before the name of the user/host.

INCLUDE CVI_FDS_PKG HOST machine1 INCLUDE LabVIEW_PDSM_PKG:VERSION=8.0200 USER jdoe

INCLUDE SoftwareSolutions_SS_PKG HOST 10.0.*.* Specifying groups can make writing the options file easier, especially if you have groups of users or hosts that all need access to the same group of products. The following lines specify the format for using groups. Notice that justice_league is a user group containing the users batman, superman, and flash, and that these users are denied permission to LabVIEW. Meanwhile, super_comps is a host/computer group that reserves access to LabWindows™/CVI™ for computers: blue_gene, earth_sim, and asci_white. USER_GROUP "justice_league" "batman" "superman" "flash" HOST_GROUP "super_comps" "blue_gene" "earth_sim" "asci_white" EXCLUDE LabVIEW_PDSM_PKG GROUP "justice_league" RESERVE CVI_FDS_PKG "super_comps"

Back to Top

5. Finding the Correct Product Name

When using the RESERVE, INCLUDE, and EXCLUDE keywords, you must specify the National Instruments product you are specifying permissions for. This name can be found in your National Instruments license file that is sent to the software administrator (or whoever is managing the FLEXlm server). This file will typically be named by the Service ID of the agreement followed by .lic. If you open this file in a text editor, you will see the naming convention for each of the licensed products next to the keyword PACKAGE.

Back to Top

6. Example of Options File Structure

Using these keywords and options discussed above, you can structure your options file to meet your licensing needs. For instance, let's say you have 25 concurrent LabVIEW licenses and 40 users that you want to have access to these licenses. You could use the USER_GROUP keyword to create a group that contains these 40 users. Then you could use the INCLUDE keyword to grant them access to these LabVIEW licenses. Then these users would be able to check-out these licenses on a first-come first-serve basis.

However, say you have five key developers who you want to have guaranteed access to these licenses. You could use the RESERVE keyword to guarantee these five users access. The other 35 users not given reserved privileges would then share access to the remaining 20 licenses on a first-come, first-served basis.

Back to Top

7. Options File Example

The following lines represent a possible options file. In this file a user group is defined that contains the user Test. This user group is then given access to 10 different licenses for a variety of products, and these 10 licenses have been reserved specifically for this group.

USER_GROUP "Test_GROUP" "Test" RESERVE 1 CircDesSuite_LV:VERSION=10.0000 USER_GROUP "Test_GROUP" INCLUDE CircDesSuite_LV:VERSION=10.0000 USER_GROUP "Test_GROUP" RESERVE 1 DIAdem_CRA_PKG_UB:VERSION=10.0200 USER_GROUP "Test_GROUP" INCLUDE DIAdem_CRA_PKG_UB:VERSION=10.0200 USER_GROUP "Test_GROUP" RESERVE 1 DIAdem_PDB_PKG_UB:VERSION=10.0200 USER_GROUP "Test_GROUP" INCLUDE DIAdem_PDB_PKG_UB:VERSION=10.0200 USER_GROUP "Test_GROUP" RESERVE 1 DIAdem_PRO_PKG_UB:VERSION=10.0200 USER_GROUP "Test_GROUP" INCLUDE DIAdem_PRO_PKG_UB:VERSION=10.0200 USER_GROUP "Test_GROUP" RESERVE 1 LabVIEW_EmbeddedBldr_PKG_UB:VERSION=8.0501 USER_GROUP "Test_GROUP" INCLUDE LabVIEW_EmbeddedBldr_PKG_UB:VERSION=8.0501 USER_GROUP "Test_GROUP" RESERVE 1 LabVIEW_PocketPCBuilder:VERSION=8.0100 USER_GROUP "Test_GROUP" INCLUDE LabVIEW_PocketPCBuilder:VERSION=8.0100 USER_GROUP "Test_GROUP" RESERVE 1 LabVIEW_PPCBuilder_PKG_UB:VERSION=8.0501 USER_GROUP "Test_GROUP" INCLUDE LabVIEW_PPCBuilder_PKG_UB:VERSION=8.0501 USER_GROUP "Test_GROUP" RESERVE 1 Multisim_MCU_PKG_UB:VERSION=10.0001 USER_GROUP "Test_GROUP" INCLUDE Multisim_MCU_PKG_UB:VERSION=10.0001 USER_GROUP "Test_GROUP" RESERVE 1 NIRG_NIRG_PKG_UB:VERSION=1.0000 USER_GROUP "Test_GROUP" INCLUDE NIRG_NIRG_PKG_UB:VERSION=1.0000 USER_GROUP "Test_GROUP" RESERVE 1 SelectIntegrator_SRL_PKG_UB:VERSION=6.1100 USER_GROUP "Test_GROUP" INCLUDE SelectIntegrator_SRL_PKG_UB:VERSION=6.1100 USER_GROUP "Test_GROUP"

Note: If you have both named-user and computer-based licenses, you can put both types of INCLUDE lines in the same options file. You can find more information on creating options files in the FLEXlm End User's Guide, linked below.

Note: If you have purchased a non-concurrent license for a product, you can only grant access to as many users/computers as you have seats for. If you try to grant permissions for more users/computers than there are seats, you will receive a licensing error.

Back to Top

8. Using The Options File

Once the options file is created, it should be saved in the same directory as your license file. It can then be referenced in FlexNET using one of the following two methods:

Allow FlexNET to find the file automatically. This method requires that the file meets the following criteria: The name of the file is vendor.opt , where vendor is the vendor daemon name

, where is the vendor daemon name The OPT file is located in the same directory as the license file used by lmgrd Add the path to the options file in the license file as the fourth field on the VENDOR line for the application’s vendor daemon.



For example: VENDOR sampled /etc/sampled \ [options=]/sample_app/sampled/licenses/sampled.opt enables the sampled vendor daemon to look at the specified options file.

Back to Top

9. Additional Resources