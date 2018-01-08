SwitchBlock Modules: Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility

1. How to Use this Guide
It is important to work through this guide sequentially to identify and then pair up your device with compatible cables and accessories. To do this, complete the following steps:
- Find your module or device in the Device List.
- Use the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables to identify your device.
- Check the Known Limitations and Additional Information List for any known limitations you may encounter.
- Note: Using the page search functionality in your browser to locate your model may speed up this process, typically CTRL+F on Windows or ⌘+F on MacOS.
2. Device List
Begin by using the following tables to locate your device or module. Once found, note your connector type, pin count, and any other notes for reference, and then move to the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables.
Important Note: "Group" used in this context is solely to categorize devices together that use the same cables and accessories. It does not necessarily indicate similar functionality, specifications, or other commonalities between the devices.
Group 1: 281x SwitchBlock Device And Modules
|Model
|Connector Type
|Notes
|SWB-2810
|Custom
|Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
|SWB-2811
|Custom
|Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
|SWB-2812
|Custom
|Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
|SWB-2813
|Custom
|Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
|SWB-2814
|Custom
|Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
|SWB-2815
|Custom
|Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
|SWB-2816
|Custom
|Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
|SWB-2817
|Custom
|Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
Group 2: 283x SwitchBlock Devices and Modules
|Model
|Connector Type
|Notes
|SWB-2833
|DIN 160-pin
|Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
|SWB-2834
|DIN 160-pin
|Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
Group 3: SwitchBlock Carrier Module
|Model
|Connector Type
|Notes
|PXI-2800
|N/A
|Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
3. Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables
Find the compatibility table that matches the pin count and connector type of your device. If you have questions on terminology, refer to the Glossary below. After you have identified the cable and accessory options for your device from this section, move to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.
Note: The SwitchBlock modules below require a PXI Carrier Module to be used in a PXI chassis. The devices below are not stand-alone modules and cannot be used without the PXI Carrier Module for SwitchBlock.
Group 1: 281x SwitchBlock Devices And Modules
|Module or
Device
|Topology
|Front Mounted Terminal
Block
|Cable
|Remote Terminal
Block
|2810
|4x43
|N/A
|SH96F-96M
SH96F-96M-RES
|TBX-2809
|2811
|8x21
|N/A
|2812
|16x9
|N/A
|2813
|4x21
|N/A
|2814
|8x9
|N/A
|2815
|4x86
|N/A
|2816
|4x86
|N/A
|2817
|16x22
|N/A
Click here to jump to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.
Group 2: 283x SwitchBlock Devices and Modules
|Module or
Device
|Topology
|Front Mounted Terminal
Block
|Cable
|Remote Terminal
Block
|2833
|4x71
|N/A
|SH160F-160M
|TBX-2808
|2834
|8x34
|N/A
Click here to jump to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.
Group 3: SwitchBlock Carrier Module
Note: The SwitchBlock Carrier Model below does not function as a switch. It is used as a carrier for the SwitchBlock modules, it is not a stand-alone device and cannot be used without the SwitchBlock Modules.
|Module or
Device
|Expansion Accessory
|2800
|NI 2806 Expansion Bridge
Click here to jump to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.
4. Known Limitations and Additional Information
This section is important to review because not every cable and accessory combination allows access to the full functionality of your NI SwitchBlock device or module. This list contains notes about known limitations when using certain combinations of Switches cables and accessories. If your device or cable is not listed in this section, there are no known exceptions for it.
|Model or Accessory
|Note
|2810, 2811, 2812, 2813, 2814, 2815, 2816, 2817, 2833, 2834
|
|2800
|
5. Glossary of Terms Used
- DIN (Deutsches Institut für Normung) Connector- Industry standard connector that is used on 100-pin and 160-pin Switches cable and accessory connections.
- Front Mounted Terminal Block- An accessory solution that connects directly to the front of a module. These accessories can be shield or unshielded, they also can allow for the user to directly access the signal on the front of the module or may require additional cabling or accessories to access the device signals. Click here for an example.
- Remote Terminal Block- An accessory solution that requires a cable to connect to the module. This accessory can be connected, using the cable, directly to the module, or it can be connected, using a cable, to additional accessories. Click here for an example.
- SCSI 0.050 D-Type - Industry standard SCSI connector standard featuring 0.050 pin spacing that is used in 68-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example.
6. Ordering Information
When purchasing a NI SwitchBlock device or module, for ease of use, the cables and accessories are listed on the product selection page. To begin browsing NI Switches devices and modules, visit ni.com/switches.
You may also purchase your cables and accessories separately. Click here to browse cables and terminal blocks for NI Switch devices and modules.
7. Additional Resources
- Main Page: NI Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility
- Browse dimensional drawings for NI cables and accessories
- Learn more about Getting Started with the NI SwitchBlock
- NI Product Manuals, Product Specifications, Installation Guides and more
- Products and Services: NI Switches
- Products and Services: PXI Switches Connectivity Accessories