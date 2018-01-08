SwitchBlock Modules: Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility

1. How to Use this Guide

It is important to work through this guide sequentially to identify and then pair up your device with compatible cables and accessories. To do this, complete the following steps:

Find your module or device in the Device List. Use the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables to identify your device. Check the Known Limitations and Additional Information List for any known limitations you may encounter. Note: Using the page search functionality in your browser to locate your model may speed up this process, typically CTRL+F on Windows or ⌘+F on MacOS.

2. Device List

Begin by using the following tables to locate your device or module. Once found, note your connector type, pin count, and any other notes for reference, and then move to the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables.



Important Note: "Group" used in this context is solely to categorize devices together that use the same cables and accessories. It does not necessarily indicate similar functionality, specifications, or other commonalities between the devices.

Group 1: 281x SwitchBlock Device And Modules





Group 2: 283x SwitchBlock Devices and Modules





Group 3: SwitchBlock Carrier Module

Identify your 2800 SwitchBlock Carrie Module, then click to jump to the compatibility table. Model Connector Type Notes PXI-2800 N/A Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List





3. Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables

Find the compatibility table that matches the pin count and connector type of your device. If you have questions on terminology, refer to the Glossary below. After you have identified the cable and accessory options for your device from this section, move to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

Note: The SwitchBlock modules below require a PXI Carrier Module to be used in a PXI chassis. The devices below are not stand-alone modules and cannot be used without the PXI Carrier Module for SwitchBlock.

Group 1: 281x SwitchBlock Devices And Modules

Use this table to identify compatible 281x SwitchBlock cables and accessories. Module or

Device Topology Front Mounted Terminal

Block Cable Remote Terminal

Block 2810 4x43 N/A SH96F-96M

SH96F-96M-RES TBX-2809 2811 8x21 N/A 2812 16x9 N/A 2813 4x21 N/A 2814 8x9 N/A 2815 4x86 N/A 2816 4x86 N/A 2817 16x22 N/A

Click here to jump to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

Group 2: 283x SwitchBlock Devices and Modules

Use this table to identify compatible 283x SwitchBlock cables and accessories. Module or

Device Topology Front Mounted Terminal

Block Cable Remote Terminal

Block 2833 4x71 N/A SH160F-160M TBX-2808 2834 8x34 N/A

Click here to jump to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

Group 3: SwitchBlock Carrier Module

Note: The SwitchBlock Carrier Model below does not function as a switch. It is used as a carrier for the SwitchBlock modules, it is not a stand-alone device and cannot be used without the SwitchBlock Modules.

Use this table to identify compatible 2800 SwitchBlock Carrier accessories Module or

Device Expansion Accessory 2800 NI 2806 Expansion Bridge

Click here to jump to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

4. Known Limitations and Additional Information

This section is important to review because not every cable and accessory combination allows access to the full functionality of your NI SwitchBlock device or module. This list contains notes about known limitations when using certain combinations of Switches cables and accessories. If your device or cable is not listed in this section, there are no known exceptions for it.

Review this table to identify potential limitations and known issues with your device or module. Model or Accessory Note 2810, 2811, 2812, 2813, 2814, 2815, 2816, 2817, 2833, 2834 The SwitchBlock modules require a PXI Carrier Module to be used in a PXI chassis. These devices are not stand-alone modules and cannot be used without the PXI Carrier Module for SwitchBlock.

The SwitchBlock Modules will appear in software, NI MAX or in the NI-Switch driver as "NI <model number>A" or "NI <model number>B", while above they are referred to as "SWB-<model number>". For example, above you see SWB -2810, but in NI MAX you may see NI 2810 A . This change in name does not impact the compatibility outlined in the tables above. 2800 The SwitchBlock Carrier Model does not function as a switch. It is used as a carrier for the SwitchBlock modules, it is not a stand-alone device and cannot be used without the SwitchBlock Modules.

The 2806 Expansion Bridge can be used to expand between SwitchBlock if needed, it is not a required accessory.





5. Glossary of Terms Used

DIN (Deutsches Institut für Normung) Connector - Industry standard connector that is used on 100-pin and 160-pin Switches cable and accessory connections.

- Industry standard connector that is used on 100-pin and 160-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. Front Mounted Terminal Block - An accessory solution that connects directly to the front of a module. These accessories can be shield or unshielded, they also can allow for the user to directly access the signal on the front of the module or may require additional cabling or accessories to access the device signals. Click here for an example.

- An accessory solution that connects directly to the front of a module. These accessories can be shield or unshielded, they also can allow for the user to directly access the signal on the front of the module or may require additional cabling or accessories to access the device signals. Click here for an example. Remote Terminal Block - An accessory solution that requires a cable to connect to the module. This accessory can be connected, using the cable, directly to the module, or it can be connected, using a cable, to additional accessories. Click here for an example.

- An accessory solution that requires a cable to connect to the module. This accessory can be connected, using the cable, directly to the module, or it can be connected, using a cable, to additional accessories. Click here for an example. SCSI 0.050 D-Type - Industry standard SCSI connector standard featuring 0.050 pin spacing that is used in 68-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example.

7. Additional Resources