SwitchBlock Modules: Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility

Overview

Use this guide to match your NI SwitchBlock models with a compatible cable and accessory to meet the needs of your application, whether you are creating a new configuration, replacing or expanding your current configuration, or verifying that existing parts can be used in a different configuration. It's important to note that the SwitchBlock modules below require a PXI Carrier Module to be used in a PXI chassis. The devices below are not stand-alone modules and cannot be used without the PXI Carrier Module for SwitchBlock.

The NI SwitchBlock is a flexible solution for creating large matrix switches that minimize wiring and simplify connectivity. The PXI Carrier Module for SwitchBlock occupies four PXI slots, holds up to six Matrix Modules for SwitchBlock, and includes an integrated analog bus for combining individual matrices into a single, large matrix.

This page is part of the NI Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility Guide.

Table of Contents

  1. How to Use this Guide
  2. Device List
  3. Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables
  4. Known Limitations and Additional Information
  5. Glossary of Terms Used
  6. Ordering Information
  7. Additional Resources

1. How to Use this Guide

It is important to work through this guide sequentially to identify and then pair up your device with compatible cables and accessories. To do this, complete the following steps:

  1. Find your module or device in the Device List.
  2. Use the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables to identify your device.
  3. Check the Known Limitations and Additional Information List for any known limitations you may encounter.
  4. Note: Using the page search functionality in your browser to locate your model may speed up this process, typically CTRL+F on Windows or ⌘+F on MacOS.

 

2. Device List

Begin by using the following tables to locate your device or module. Once found, note your connector type, pin count, and any other notes for reference, and then move to the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables.

Important Note: "Group" used in this context is solely to categorize devices together that use the same cables and accessories. It does not necessarily indicate similar functionality, specifications, or other commonalities between the devices.

 

Group 1: 281x SwitchBlock Device And Modules

Identify your 281x SwitchBlock device or module, then click to jump to the compatibility table.
Model Connector Type Notes
SWB-2810 Custom Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
SWB-2811 Custom Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
SWB-2812 Custom Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
SWB-2813 Custom Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
SWB-2814 Custom Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
SWB-2815 Custom Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
SWB-2816 Custom Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
SWB-2817 Custom Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List


Group 2: 283x SwitchBlock Devices and Modules

Identify your 283x SwitchBlock device or module, then click to jump to the compatibility table.
Model Connector Type Notes
SWB-2833 DIN 160-pin Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
SWB-2834 DIN 160-pin Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List


Group 3: SwitchBlock Carrier Module

Identify your 2800 SwitchBlock Carrie Module, then click to jump to the compatibility table.
Model Connector Type Notes
PXI-2800 N/A Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List


3. Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables

Find the compatibility table that matches the pin count and connector type of your device. If you have questions on terminology, refer to the Glossary below. After you have identified the cable and accessory options for your device from this section, move to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

Note: The SwitchBlock modules below require a PXI Carrier Module to be used in a PXI chassis. The devices below are not stand-alone modules and cannot be used without the PXI Carrier Module for SwitchBlock.

 

Group 1: 281x SwitchBlock Devices And Modules

Use this table to identify compatible 281x SwitchBlock cables and accessories.
Module or
Device		 Topology Front Mounted Terminal
Block		 Cable Remote Terminal
Block
2810 4x43 N/A SH96F-96M
SH96F-96M-RES		 TBX-2809
2811 8x21 N/A
2812 16x9 N/A
2813 4x21 N/A
2814 8x9 N/A
2815 4x86 N/A
2816 4x86 N/A
2817 16x22 N/A

 

Click here to jump to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

 

Group 2: 283x SwitchBlock Devices and Modules

Use this table to identify compatible 283x SwitchBlock cables and accessories.
Module or
Device		 Topology Front Mounted Terminal
Block		 Cable Remote Terminal
Block
2833 4x71 N/A SH160F-160M TBX-2808
2834 8x34 N/A

 

Click here to jump to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

 

Group 3: SwitchBlock Carrier Module

Note: The SwitchBlock Carrier Model below does not function as a switch. It is used as a carrier for the SwitchBlock modules, it is not a stand-alone device and cannot be used without the SwitchBlock Modules.

Use this table to identify compatible 2800 SwitchBlock Carrier accessories
Module or
Device		 Expansion Accessory
2800 NI 2806 Expansion Bridge

 

Click here to jump to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

 

4. Known Limitations and Additional Information

This section is important to review because not every cable and accessory combination allows access to the full functionality of your NI SwitchBlock device or module. This list contains notes about known limitations when using certain combinations of Switches cables and accessories. If your device or cable is not listed in this section, there are no known exceptions for it.

 

Review this table to identify potential limitations and known issues with your device or module.
Model or Accessory Note
2810, 2811, 2812, 2813, 2814, 2815, 2816, 2817, 2833, 2834
  • The SwitchBlock modules require a PXI Carrier Module to be used in a PXI chassis. These devices are not stand-alone modules and cannot be used without the PXI Carrier Module for SwitchBlock.
  • The SwitchBlock Modules will appear in software, NI MAX or in the NI-Switch driver as "NI <model number>A" or "NI <model number>B", while above they are referred to as "SWB-<model number>". For example, above you see SWB-2810, but in NI MAX you may see NI 2810A. This change in name does not impact the compatibility outlined in the tables above.
2800
  • The SwitchBlock Carrier Model does not function as a switch. It is used as a carrier for the SwitchBlock modules, it is not a stand-alone device and cannot be used without the SwitchBlock Modules.
  • The 2806 Expansion Bridge can be used to expand between SwitchBlock if needed, it is not a required accessory.


 

5. Glossary of Terms Used

  • DIN (Deutsches Institut für Normung) Connector-  Industry standard connector that is used on 100-pin and 160-pin Switches cable and accessory connections.
  • Front Mounted Terminal Block- An accessory solution that connects directly to the front of a module. These accessories can be shield or unshielded, they also can allow for the user to directly access the signal on the front of the module or may require additional cabling or accessories to access the device signals. Click here for an example.
  • Remote Terminal Block- An accessory solution that requires a cable to connect to the module. This accessory can be connected, using the cable, directly to the module, or it can be connected, using a cable, to additional accessories. Click here for an example.
  • SCSI 0.050 D-Type -  Industry standard SCSI connector standard featuring 0.050 pin spacing that is used in 68-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example.

 

 

6. Ordering Information

When purchasing a NI SwitchBlock device or module, for ease of use, the cables and accessories are listed on the product selection page. To begin browsing NI Switches devices and modules, visit ni.com/switches.

You may also purchase your cables and accessories separately. Click here to browse cables and terminal blocks for NI Switch devices and modules.


7. Additional Resources

 

 

