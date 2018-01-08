RF Switch Module and Transfer Switch Modules: Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility

Overview

Use this guide to match your NI RF Matrix, RF Multiplexer (or mux), RF Relay or Transfer Switch model PXI or PXI Express (PXIe) device with a compatible cable and accessory to meet the needs of your application, whether you are creating a new configuration, replacing or expanding your current configuration, or verifying that existing parts can be used in a different configuration.

This page is part of the NI Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility Guide.

Table of Contents

  1. How to Use this Guide
  2. Device List
  3. Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables
  4. Glossary of Terms Used
  5. Ordering Information
  6. Additional Resources

1. How to Use this Guide

It is important to work through this guide sequentially to identify and then pair up your device with compatible cables and accessories. To do this, complete the following steps:

  1. Find your module or device in the Device List.
  2. Use the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables to identify your device.
  3. Note: Using the page search functionality in your browser to locate your model may speed up this process, typically CTRL+F on Windows or ⌘+F on MacOS.

 

2. Device List

Begin by using the following tables to locate your device or module. Once found, note your connector type, pin count, and any other notes for reference, and then move to the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables.

Important Note: "Group" used in this context is solely to categorize devices together that use the same cables and accessories. It does not necessarily indicate similar functionality, specifications, or other commonalities between the devices.

 

Group 1: RF Switches With MCX Connection

Identify your RF Switch with MCX connection device or module, then click to jump to the compatibility table.
Model Connector Type
PXI-2540 MCX
PXI-2541 MCX
PXI-2593 MCX
PXIe-2540 MCX
PXIe-2541 MCX
PXIe-2593 MCX
PXIe-2746 MCX
PXIe-2748 MCX


Group 2: RF Switches With SMA Connection

Identify your RF Switch with SMA connection device or module, then click to jump to the compatibility table.
Model Connector Type
PXI-2542 SMA
PXI-2543 SMA
PXI-2544 SMA
PXI-2545 SMA
PXI-2546 SMA
PXI-2547 SMA
PXI-2548 SMA
PXI-2549 SMA
PXI-2594 SMA
PXI-2595 SMA
PXI-2596 SMA
PXI-2597 SMA
PXI-2598 SMA
PXI-2599 SMA
PXI-2798 SMA
PXI-2799 SMA
PXIe-2542 SMA
PXIe-2543 SMA
PXIe-2544 SMA


Group 3: RF Switches With SMB Connection

Identify your RF Switch with SMB connection device or module, then click to jump to the compatibility table.
Model Connector Type
PXI-2554 SMB
PXI-2555 SMB
PXI-2556 SMB
PXI-2557 SMB
PXI-2558 SMB
PXI-2559 SMB



3. Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables

Find the compatibility table that matches the pin count and connector type of your device. If you have questions on terminology, refer to the Glossary below. 

Note: Most devices either require a Front Mounted Terminal Block or a Cable and Remote Terminal Block combination.

 

Group 1: RF Switches With MCX Connection

Use this table to identify compatible RF Switches with MCX connection cables and accessories.
Module or
Device		 Topology Front Mounted Terminal
Block		 Cable Remote Terminal
Block
2540, 2541   8x9 N/A MCX-MCX
MCX-BNC
MCX-SMB
MCX-SMA
50Ω MCX Termination Plug		 N/A
2593   4x1
  8x1
16x1		 N/A N/A
2746   4x1 N/A N/A
2747   8x1 N/A N/A
2748 16x1 N/A N/A

 

 

Group 2: RF Switches With SMA Connection

Use this table to identify compatible RF Switches with SMA connection cables and accessories.
Module or
Device		 Topology Front Mounted Terminal
Block		 Cable Remote Terminal
Block
2542  2x16 N/A SMA 100 N/A
2543, 2594, 2595  4x1 N/A N/A
2544  8x1 N/A N/A
2596, 2597, 2796, 2797  6x1 N/A N/A
2598  2x Transfer N/A N/A
2599, 2799  2x SPDT N/A N/A
2798  4x Transfer N/A N/A
2545, 2546  4x1 N/A MCX-SMA
SMA 100
SMA Plug to SMB Jack
SMA 50Ω Termination Plug		 N/A
2547  8x1 N/A N/A
2548  4x SPDT N/A N/A
2549  2x SPDT N/A N/A

 

 

Group 3: RF Switches With SMB Connection

Use this table to identify compatible RF Switches with SMB connection cables and accessories.
Module or
Device		 Topology Front Mounted Terminal
Block		 Cable Remote Terminal
Block
2554, 2555, 2556  4x1 N/A Mini-75Ω SMB to Mini-75Ω SMB
Mini-75Ω SMB to Mini-75Ω BNC		 N/A
2557  8x1 N/A N/A
2558  4x SPDT N/A N/A
2559  2x SPDT N/A N/A

 

 

4. Glossary of Terms Used

  • Front Mounted Terminal Block- An accessory solution that connects directly to the front of a module. These accessories can be shield or unshielded, they also can allow for the user to directly access the signal on the front of the module or may require additional cabling or accessories to access the device signals. Click here for an example.
  • Remote Terminal Block- An accessory solution that requires a cable to connect to the module. This accessory can be connected, using the cable, directly to the module, or it can be connected, using a cable, to additional accessories. Click here for an example.
  • Micro Coaxial (MCX)- Industry standard cable characterized by an inner conductor and an outer shielding. Click here for an example.
  • SubMiniature Version A (SMA) - A quick connect/disconnect for coaxial cables to assist in noise reduction, this connector features a threaded barrel and hex nut for mating. Click here for an example.
  • SubMiniature Version B (SMB) - A quick connect/disconnect for coaxial cables to assist in noise reduction, this connector is a smaller size and features a latching mechanism. Click here for an example.

 


5. Ordering Information

When purchasing a NI RF Matrix, RF Multiplexer (or mux), RF Relay or Transfer Switch device or module, for ease of use, the cables and accessories are listed on the product selection page. To begin browsing NI Switches devices and modules, visit ni.com/switches.

You may also purchase your cables and accessories separately. Click here to browse cables and terminal blocks for NI Switch devices and modules.


6. Additional Resources

 

 

