RF Switch Module and Transfer Switch Modules: Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility

1. How to Use this Guide
It is important to work through this guide sequentially to identify and then pair up your device with compatible cables and accessories. To do this, complete the following steps:
- Find your module or device in the Device List.
- Use the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables to identify your device.
2. Device List
Begin by using the following tables to locate your device or module. Once found, note your connector type, pin count, and any other notes for reference, and then move to the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables.
Important Note: "Group" used in this context is solely to categorize devices together that use the same cables and accessories. It does not necessarily indicate similar functionality, specifications, or other commonalities between the devices.
Group 1: RF Switches With MCX Connection
|Model
|Connector Type
|PXI-2540
|MCX
|PXI-2541
|MCX
|PXI-2593
|MCX
|PXIe-2540
|MCX
|PXIe-2541
|MCX
|PXIe-2593
|MCX
|PXIe-2746
|MCX
|PXIe-2746
|MCX
|PXIe-2748
|MCX
Group 2: RF Switches With SMA Connection
|Model
|Connector Type
|PXI-2542
|SMA
|PXI-2543
|SMA
|PXI-2544
|SMA
|PXI-2545
|SMA
|PXI-2546
|SMA
|PXI-2547
|SMA
|PXI-2548
|SMA
|PXI-2549
|SMA
|PXI-2594
|SMA
|PXI-2595
|SMA
|PXI-2596
|SMA
|PXI-2597
|SMA
|PXI-2598
|SMA
|PXI-2599
|SMA
|PXI-2798
|SMA
|PXI-2799
|SMA
|PXIe-2542
|SMA
|PXIe-2543
|SMA
|PXIe-2544
|SMA
Group 3: RF Switches With SMB Connection
|Model
|Connector Type
|PXI-2554
|SMB
|PXI-2555
|SMB
|PXI-2556
|SMB
|PXI-2557
|SMB
|PXI-2558
|SMB
|PXI-2559
|SMB
3. Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables
Find the compatibility table that matches the pin count and connector type of your device. If you have questions on terminology, refer to the Glossary below.
Note: Most devices either require a Front Mounted Terminal Block or a Cable and Remote Terminal Block combination.
Group 1: RF Switches With MCX Connection
|Module or
Device
|Topology
|Front Mounted Terminal
Block
|Cable
|Remote Terminal
Block
|2540, 2541
|8x9
|N/A
|MCX-MCX
MCX-BNC
MCX-SMB
MCX-SMA
50Ω MCX Termination Plug
|N/A
|2593
| 4x1
8x1
16x1
|N/A
|N/A
|2746
|4x1
|N/A
|N/A
|2747
|8x1
|N/A
|N/A
|2748
|16x1
|N/A
|N/A
Group 2: RF Switches With SMA Connection
|Module or
Device
|Topology
|Front Mounted Terminal
Block
|Cable
|Remote Terminal
Block
|2542
|2x16
|N/A
|SMA 100
|N/A
|2543, 2594, 2595
|4x1
|N/A
|N/A
|2544
|8x1
|N/A
|N/A
|2596, 2597, 2796, 2797
|6x1
|N/A
|N/A
|2598
|2x Transfer
|N/A
|N/A
|2599, 2799
|2x SPDT
|N/A
|N/A
|2798
|4x Transfer
|N/A
|N/A
|2545, 2546
|4x1
|N/A
|MCX-SMA
SMA 100
SMA Plug to SMB Jack
SMA 50Ω Termination Plug
|N/A
|2547
|8x1
|N/A
|N/A
|2548
|4x SPDT
|N/A
|N/A
|2549
|2x SPDT
|N/A
|N/A
Group 3: RF Switches With SMB Connection
|Module or
Device
|Topology
|Front Mounted Terminal
Block
|Cable
|Remote Terminal
Block
|2554, 2555, 2556
|4x1
|N/A
|Mini-75Ω SMB to Mini-75Ω SMB
Mini-75Ω SMB to Mini-75Ω BNC
|N/A
|2557
|8x1
|N/A
|N/A
|2558
|4x SPDT
|N/A
|N/A
|2559
|2x SPDT
|N/A
|N/A
4. Glossary of Terms Used
- Front Mounted Terminal Block- An accessory solution that connects directly to the front of a module. These accessories can be shield or unshielded, they also can allow for the user to directly access the signal on the front of the module or may require additional cabling or accessories to access the device signals. Click here for an example.
- Remote Terminal Block- An accessory solution that requires a cable to connect to the module. This accessory can be connected, using the cable, directly to the module, or it can be connected, using a cable, to additional accessories. Click here for an example.
- Micro Coaxial (MCX)- Industry standard cable characterized by an inner conductor and an outer shielding. Click here for an example.
- SubMiniature Version A (SMA) - A quick connect/disconnect for coaxial cables to assist in noise reduction, this connector features a threaded barrel and hex nut for mating. Click here for an example.
- SubMiniature Version B (SMB) - A quick connect/disconnect for coaxial cables to assist in noise reduction, this connector is a smaller size and features a latching mechanism. Click here for an example.
