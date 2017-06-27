Main Page: C Series I/O Cable & Accessory Compatibility Guide

1. Depth and Coverage of the C Series Cable and Accessory Compatibility Guides
While this guide covers a broad range of configurations, it is not intended to cover every potential combination or use case. The most common and recommended solutions are presented. Configurations with known limitations are noted.
This guide is intended to cover current, legacy, and recently obsolete C Series Modules and their cable and accessory options. It does not cover long-time end of life (EOL) C Series Modules, and does not cover EOL cable or accessory options. The guide is not intended to cover cable or accessory options for other NI hardware families such as CompactRIO System, RF, Digital Waveform Instruments (formerly HSDIO), Digital Pattern Instruments, NI High-Speed Serial Instruments, DAQ Multifunction I/O, or R Series. Additionally, these products are supported in cRIO and/or cDAQ chassis, but this guide does not cover chassis accessories.
Some cables or accessories from other NI product families may share the same connector or visually appear the same, but typically come with limitations, incompatibilities, or safety concerns. For this reason, unless expressly mentioned in this guide, compatibility with other NI cables and accessories are not covered in this guide and are not recommended.
2. Finding Your C Series Module
The pages of this guide are arranged by connector type. First identify your connector type and then click on the corresponding image for accessory compatibility information. After you have opened the page for your connector, follow the directions to identify cables and accessories.
Select your C Series Module by clicking on the hyperlink or image below to see the list of compatible accessories.
|D-Sub
|Screw Terminal
|Spring Terminal
|LEMO
|BNC
|mXLR
|RJ 45/ RJ 50
|SMA
|Mini-TC
|DIN
|Ring Terminal
3. Additional Resources
- CompactRIO System Accessory Compatibility Guide
- C Series Module Compatibility Chart
- Shop for C Series Front Mounted Terminal Blocks
- Shop for C Series Module Cabled Terminal Blocks
- Shop for C Series Strain Relief, Operator Protection
- Learn about cable and accessory compatibility for Multifunction DAQ.
- Learn about cable and accessory compatibility for other NI Digital Instruments.