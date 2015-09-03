NI PXI Platform Services Operating System Support

To download the latest version of PXI Platform Services, visit the Drivers and Updates page here.
For compatibility of earlier versions of PXI Platform Services please see the attached spreadsheet.
1. PXI and Real-Time Compatibility
|LabVIEW Real-Time Version
|PXI Platform Services Version
|3.0.3
|3.0.4
|3.1
|3.2
|3.2.1
|3.2.2
|3.2.3
|4.0
|4.0.1
|14.0
|14.1
|15.0
|15.1
|16.0
|17.0
|17.3
|17.5.1
|18.0
|18.5
|8.6.1
|2009
|2009 SP1
|2010
|2010 SP1
|2011
|2011 SP1
|2012
|2012 SP1
|2013
|2013 SP1
|2014
|2014 SP1
|2015
|2015 SP1
|2016
|2017
|2017 SP1
|2018
|Compatible Version
2. PXI and Microsoft Windows Compatibility
|Microsoft Windows Version
|PXI Platform Services Version
|3.0.3
|3.0.4
|3.1
|3.2
|3.2.1
|3.2.2
|3.2.3
|4.0
|4.0.1
|14.0
|14.1
|15.0
|15.1
|16.0
|17.0
|17.3
|17.5.1
|18.0
|18.5
|2000 (32 bit)
|XP (32 bit)
|Server 2003 R2 (32 bit)
|Vista (32 bit)
|Vista (64 bit)
|7 (32 bit)
|7 (64 bit)
|7 SP1 (32 bit)
|7 SP1 (64 bit)
|Server 2008 R2 (64 bit)
|8 (32 bit)
|8 (64 bit)
|Server 2012 R2 (64 bit)
|8.1 (32 bit)
|8.1 (64 bit)
|10 (32 bit)
|10 (64 bit)
|Compatible Version
3. PXI and Linux Desktop Compatibility
|Linux Desktop Distribution
|PXI Platform Services Version
|17.0
|17.5
|18.0
|18.1
|openSUSE Leap 42.1
|openSUSE Leap 42.2
|openSUSE Leap 42.3
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop + Workstation 6.x
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop + Workstation 7.x
|Scientific Linux 6.x
|CentOS 7.x
|Compatible Version
4. Additional Resources
- PXI Platform Services Hardware Support
- Drivers and Updates: PXI Platform Services
- Downloading and Installing NI Driver Software on Linux Desktop
-