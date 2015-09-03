NI PXI Platform Services Operating System Support

Publish Date: Feb 15, 2019 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Print

Overview

This page shows supported versions of the NI PXI hardware driver with the LabVIEW Real Time, Microsoft Windows, and Linux Desktop families of operating systems. Reference this information to ensure you install the correct version when upgrading or updating your operating system, or when migrating or porting code to a new system. Using incompatible versions may result in errors, the inability for the operating system to recognize or detect and then find a driver for your device, or missing devices (in case of Windows, in Windows Device Manager) or NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX).

Note that this article replaces KnowledgeBase 53399AQ7: Archived: PXI Platform Services Operating System Support. Some NI manuals may still reference the previous document. If you were redirected from the previous KnowledgeBase URL, please update your bookmarks accordingly.

Table of Contents

  1. PXI and Real-Time Compatibility
  2. PXI and Microsoft Windows Compatibility
  3. PXI and Linux Desktop Compatibility
  4. Additional Resources

To download the latest version of PXI Platform Services, visit the Drivers and Updates page here

For compatibility of earlier versions of PXI Platform Services please see the attached spreadsheet.

1. PXI and Real-Time Compatibility

Use this table to compare PXI and Real-Time Operating System Compatibility
LabVIEW Real-Time Version PXI Platform Services Version
3.0.3 3.0.4 3.1 3.2 3.2.1 3.2.2 3.2.3 4.0 4.0.1 14.0 14.1 15.0 15.1 16.0 17.0 17.3 17.5.1 18.0 18.5
8.6.1                                      
2009                                      
2009 SP1                                      
2010                                      
2010 SP1                                      
2011                                      
2011 SP1                                      
2012                                      
2012 SP1                                      
2013                                      
2013 SP1                                      
2014                                      
2014 SP1                                      
2015                                      
2015 SP1                                      
2016                                      
2017                                      
2017 SP1                                      
2018                                      


  Compatible Version


 

Back to Top

2. PXI and Microsoft Windows Compatibility

Use this table to compare PXI and Microsoft Windows Operating System Compatibility
Microsoft Windows Version PXI Platform Services Version
3.0.3 3.0.4 3.1 3.2 3.2.1 3.2.2 3.2.3 4.0 4.0.1 14.0 14.1 15.0 15.1 16.0 17.0 17.3 17.5.1 18.0 18.5
2000 (32 bit)                                      
XP (32 bit)                                      
Server 2003 R2 (32 bit)                                      
Vista (32 bit)                                      
Vista (64 bit)                                      
7 (32 bit)                                      
7 (64 bit)                                      
7 SP1 (32 bit)                                      
7 SP1 (64 bit)                                      
Server 2008 R2 (64 bit)                                      
8 (32 bit)                                      
8 (64 bit)                                      
Server 2012 R2 (64 bit)                                      
8.1 (32 bit)                                      
8.1 (64 bit)                                      
10 (32 bit)                                      
10 (64 bit)                                      


  Compatible Version

Back to Top

3. PXI and Linux Desktop Compatibility

Use this table to compare PXI and Linux Desktop Operating System Compatibility
Linux Desktop Distribution PXI Platform Services Version
17.0 17.5 18.0 18.1
openSUSE Leap 42.1        
openSUSE Leap 42.2        
openSUSE Leap 42.3        
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop + Workstation 6.x        
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop + Workstation 7.x        
Scientific Linux 6.x        
CentOS 7.x        


  Compatible Version


 

Back to Top

4. Additional Resources

 

Back to Top

Bookmark & Share

Downloads

Ratings

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit