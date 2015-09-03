NI PXI Platform Services Operating System Support

This page shows supported versions of the NI PXI hardware driver with the LabVIEW Real Time, Microsoft Windows, and Linux Desktop families of operating systems. Reference this information to ensure you install the correct version when upgrading or updating your operating system, or when migrating or porting code to a new system. Using incompatible versions may result in errors, the inability for the operating system to recognize or detect and then find a driver for your device, or missing devices (in case of Windows, in Windows Device Manager) or NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX).

Note that this article replaces KnowledgeBase 53399AQ7: Archived: PXI Platform Services Operating System Support. Some NI manuals may still reference the previous document. If you were redirected from the previous KnowledgeBase URL, please update your bookmarks accordingly.