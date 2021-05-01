NI Software Platform Bundle (SPB) Spring 2019 Readme

June 2019

This file contains important information about the NI SPB, including installation instructions, compatibility issues, and a list of included products.

Installation Instructions

Products Included in the NI SPB

Product Security and Critical Updates

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

NI SPB Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

LabVIEW MathScript Module for macOS or Linux with the NI Academic Site License (ASL)

Legal Information

NI automates software installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

You can also install products using the NI SPB USB drive. The NI SPB USB drive includes the majority of the NI software portfolio for building any application. Develop applications in multiple environments, including LabVIEW Professional, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, and Measurement Studio™. The NI SPB contains all of the products included in the NI Alliance Partner Software (APS) and the NI Academic Site License (ASL). The products that you can activate are determined by the type of license you purchased.

Complete the following steps to install products using the NI SPB USB drive:

Insert the NI SPB USB drive. Select the products you want to install. You can use the USB drive to install and activate any options you purchased. For a full list of products included with the option you purchased, visit ni.com/info and enter the following Info Code for the product you purchased. For NI APS (SRL), enter the Info Code alliancesoftware . For NI ASL, enter the Info Code ASLsoftware .

If you want to evaluate any of the products included in the NI SPB before purchasing them, you can install and try them at no cost. Refer to the product documentation for the length of the evaluation period. Begin installation and follow the instructions on your screen. Activate when prompted.

Save the media to modify or repair your installation or to distribute NI software with your custom-built installers.

All NI ASL software is installed using the NI SPB. You have full access to any software included in your purchased license.



The following links contain useful information for using and activating ASL.

Installing modules and toolkits from the NI SPB USB drive ensures compatibility. Some versions of LabVIEW toolkits that are not found on the NI SPB USB drive may not work with the version of LabVIEW included in this release. Installing an incompatible toolkit might cause some features in the toolkit or LabVIEW to behave incorrectly.

The following products are included on the NI SPB media. Refer to the readme of each product for information including system requirements, installation, activation, known issues, and bug fixes.

DAQExpress

DIAdem

IVI Compliance Package

LabVIEW Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit

LabVIEW Control Design and Simulation Module

LabVIEW Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module

LabVIEW Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit

LabVIEW Digital Filter Design Toolkit

LabVIEW FPGA Compile Farm

LabVIEW FPGA Module

LabVIEW MathScript Module

LabVIEW myRIO Toolkit

LabVIEW NXG

LabVIEW NXG FPGA Module

LabVIEW NXG Web Module

LabVIEW Professional Development System

LabVIEW Real-Time Module

LabVIEW Robotics Module

LabVIEW Unit Test Framework Toolkit

LabVIEW VI Analyzer Toolkit

LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler

LabWindows/CVI Full Development System

LabWindows/CVI PID Control Toolkit

LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module

LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit

Measurement Studio

NI CompactRIO Device Drivers

NI ELVISmx

NI FlexRIO Support

NI PXI Platform Services

NI R Series Multifunction RIO Device Drivers

NI Sound and Vibration Toolkit

NI Switch Executive

NI-488.2

NI-DAQmx

NI-DCPower

NI-DMM

NI-FGEN

NI-HSDIO

NI-IMAQ

NI-IMAQdx

NI-IMAQ I/O

NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP

NI-SCOPE

NI-Serial

NI-SWITCH

NI-Sync

NI-VISA

NI-XNET

Requirements Gateway

TestStand

VI Package Manager, Free Edition

Vision Builder for Automated Inspection

Vision Development Module

Xilinx Compilation Tools for Windows - ISE

Xilinx Compilation Tools for Windows - Vivado

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

NI SPB will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

LabVIEW MathScript Module for macOS or Linux with the NI ASL

If you are an NI ASL user and want to request a version that runs on macOS or Linux, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code ASLMathScript.

Copyright

© 1996–2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Members of the NI Alliance Partner Program are business entities independent from NI and have no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with NI.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

377942A-01

