FlexLogger 2019 R1 Readme

January 2019

This file contains important information about FlexLogger, including system requirements, installation instructions, and supported hardware.

Overview

System Requirements

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Supported Hardware

Accessing the Help

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

Use FlexLogger to configure a NI data acquisition (DAQ) measurement system to acquire, visualize, and log sensor-based data.

Back to Top

FlexLogger has the following minimum system requirements:

Operating System RAM/Processor Required Software1 64-bit version of Windows 10/8.1 2 /7 SP1 3

/7 SP1 1024 x 768 resolution (1366 x 768 or higher recommended) Pentium 4 G1 equivalent (Intel i5 equivalent or higher recommended)

4 GB disk space

4 GB RAM (Required) NI-DAQmx software 18.5 or higher

(Required) NI-XNET software 18.5 or higher 1 Required drivers are included with the FlexLogger installer. 2 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 requires Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates. 3 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 requires Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Back to Top

Complete the following steps to install FlexLogger.

Log into Windows using an Administrator account. Contact your IT department if you do not have Administrator access. Perform one of the following: If you have physical media, insert the FlexLogger media into the appropriate drive of your PC. Follow the instructions as prompted. When prompted to reboot, log into the same Windows account you used to run the installer.

Download the appropriate FlexLogger installer from ni.com/downloads. Locate and double-click the executable to begin installation. Follow the instructions as prompted.

Back to Top

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

Back to Top

Added hardware support for: NI 9231 FD-11601 FD-11614

Enhanced system visualization in Channel Specification

RMS and Mean averaging of channels added to Channel Specification

Screen visualization shows minimum and maximum data values in visible range

Note: The FlexLogger Readme included on the installer incorrectly lists support for CAN output. CAN output is not supported in FlexLogger 2019 R1 .

Back to Top

The following lists detail the hardware models supported in FlexLogger.

CompactDAQ

CompactDAQ Chassis

cDAQ-9171

cDAQ-9174

cDAQ-9178

cDAQ-9179

cDAQ-9181

cDAQ-9184

cDAQ-9185

cDAQ-9188

cDAQ-9188XT

cDAQ-9189

Note: FlexLogger supports synchronization between TSN-enabled CompactDAQ chassis (cDAQ-9185 and cDAQ-9189) provided they are a part of your local 802.1AS subnet. Refer to your chassis documentation, available on ni.com/manuals, for more information. cDAQ-9191

C Series Voltage Input Modules

NI 9201

NI 9202

NI 9205

NI 9206

NI 9209

NI 9215

NI 9220

NI 9221

NI 9222

NI 9223

NI 9224

NI 9225

NI 9228

NI 9229

NI 9238

NI 9239

NI 9242

NI 9244

NI 9251

C Series Voltage Output Modules

NI 9263

NI 9264

NI 9269

C Series Current Input Modules

NI 9203

NI 9208

NI 9227

NI 9246

NI 9247

C Series Current Output Modules

NI 9265

NI 9266

C Series Voltage and Current Input Modules

NI 9207

C Series Sound and Vibration Input Modules

NI 9230

NI 9231

NI 9232

NI 9234

NI 9250

C Series Temperature Input Modules

NI 9210

NI 9211

NI 9212

NI 9213

NI 9214

NI 9216

NI 9217

NI 9226

C Series Universal Analog Input Modules

NI 9218

NI 9219

C Series Strain/Bridge Input Modules

NI 9235

NI 9236

NI 9237

C Series Counter Input Modules

NI 9361 Note: FlexLogger does not support pull-up resistor functionality. To enable pull-up resistor functionality, you will need to install an external pull-up resistor on the line. Note: 5 V differential (TTL) and single-ended (RSE) 24 V input are supported. For RSE input, however, FlexLogger does not support changing the input voltage threshold and uses the default level of 2.5 V.

C Series Digital Modules

Serial Digital I/O Modules

NI 9375



Note: The NI 9375 must have all lines set to input or to output in a project. NI 9403



NI 9425



NI 9426



NI 9476



NI 9477



NI 9478

Parallel Digital I/O Modules

NI 9344



NI 9401



NI 9402



NI 9411



NI 9421



NI 9422



NI 9423



NI 9435



NI 9436



NI 9437



NI 9472



NI 9474



NI 9475



NI 9481



NI 9482



NI 9485

Note: You cannot use parallel and serial modules together on the same FlexLogger project unless they are installed in separate cDAQ chassis.

C Series CAN and Vehicle Multiprotocol Interface Modules

NI 9860 Note: FlexLogger only supports the TRC-8542 and TRC-8543 transceiver cables.

NI 9861

NI 9862

CAN Interface Devices

NI USB-8502

FieldDAQ

Voltage Input Device for FieldDAQ

FD-11601 Note: External powered sensor configuration for the FD-11601 cannot be performed in FlexLogger. To configure these settings in MAX, click Show in MAX on the FD-11601 in your FlexLogger Channel Specification.

FD-11603

Temperature Input Device for FieldDAQ

FD-11613

FD-11614

Strain/Bridge Input Device for FieldDAQ

FD-11637

Note: FlexLogger supports synchronization between TSN-enabled FieldDAQ devices provided they are a part of your local 802.1AS subnet. Refer to your device documentation, available on ni.com/manuals, for more information.

Back to Top

Refer to the FlexLogger Manual, accessible from Help»Online manual, for more information about using FlexLogger.

Back to Top

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

Back to Top

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Back to Top

Copyright

© 2017–2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

377046D-01