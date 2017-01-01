Digital Pattern Instrument, NI-Digital Pattern Driver, and Digital Pattern Editor 17.1 Readme

October 2017

This file contains important information about the Digital Pattern Instrument, the NI-Digital Pattern Driver, and the Digital Pattern Editor including supported hardware, system requirements, and supported application development environments.

Use the Digital Pattern Editor with the Digital Pattern Instrument (PXIe-6570) and the NI-Digital Pattern Driver software for digital testing of semiconductors, or devices under test (DUTs).

Minimum System Requirements

RAM—4 GB

A screen resolution of 1024 x 768

Recommended System

RAM—8 GB

Supported Operating Systems

The NI-Digital Pattern Driver and the Digital Pattern Editor support the following operating systems with all available critical updates and service packs:

Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 7 SP11 (64-bit)

1 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 requires Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note: The NI-Digital Pattern Driver and the Digital Pattern Editor support only 64-bit operating systems for development. You can deploy runtime solutions on Windows 10 (32-bit and 64-bit) and Windows 7 (32-bit and 64-bit). Refer to your ADE documentation for more information about creating a runtime deployment:

LabVIEW - "Building and Distributing Applications"

NI TestStand - "Deploying TestStand Systems"

Microsoft Visual Studio - "Deploying the .NET Framework and Applications"

Note: The Digital Pattern Editor does not support Guest user accounts on Windows. The Digital Pattern Editor supports Administrator and Limited accounts on Windows 7.

Note: NI recommends that you install Microsoft Hotfix 2588507 for 64-bit Windows operating systems. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code mshotfix for more information about Microsoft Hotfix 2588507.

Install Application Development Environments (ADEs), such as LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio, before installing the NI-Digital Pattern Driver. To add support for ADEs installed after installing the NI-Digital Pattern Driver, modify your NI-Digital Pattern Driver installation or launch the NI-Digital Pattern Driver installer again.

NI-Digital Pattern Driver and Digital Pattern Editor 17.1 support the following ADE versions:

Application Software Versions Supported by NI-Digital Pattern Driver and Digital Pattern Editor 17.1 LabVIEW 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 (32-bit and 64-bit) NI TestStand 2016 (64-bit), 2016 SP1 NI TestStand Semiconductor Module™ 2016 f1 patch (64-bit) Microsoft Visual Studio 2010 and later (.NET versions 4.0 and 4.5)1

Note: You must install the NI-DCPower driver to access NI-DCPower-related functionality in the Digital Pattern Editor.

Note: You must install the NI-Sync driver to access NI-Sync-related functionality.

1If you are using the NI-Digital .NET Class Library, the .NET 4.0 Framework (minimum) is required. The NI-Digital .NET Class Library can be used with the Visual C# or Visual Basic .NET programming languages in any Visual Studio version that can target the .NET 4.0 Framework or the .NET 4.5 Framework.

Ensure that you select .NET Framework 4.0 Support or .NET Framework 4.5 Support in the NI-Digital Pattern Driver installer to install .NET support for the NI-Digital Pattern Driver software.

LabVIEW

The NI–Digital Pattern Driver palette VIs are available from the following locations:

LabVIEW 2015 and earlier— Functions » Instrument I/O » Instrument Drivers » NI–Digital palette

» » » palette LabVIEW 2016 and later—Functions»Measurement I/O»NI–Digital palette or Functions»Instrument I/O»Instrument Drivers»NI–Digital palette

.NET Class Library

You can use the NI-Digital Pattern .NET class library by adding a reference to NationalInstruments.ModularInstruments.NIDigital.Fx40 or NationalInstruments.ModularInstruments.NIDigital.Fx45 and any dependent class libraries from within the Solution Explorer in Visual Studio.

C

You can use the NI-Digital Pattern C dynamically linked library by adding a reference to C:\Program Files (x86)\IVI Foundation\IVI\Bin

iDigital_32.dll for 32-bit development or to C:\Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\Bin

iDigital_64.dll for 64-bit development.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

Refer to the What's New in 17.1 topics in the Digital Pattern Help for detailed information about new features and other changes since NI-Digital Pattern Driver and Digital Pattern Editor 17.0. Refer to the What's New topics for previous versions of the NI-Digital Pattern Driver and Digital Pattern Editor in the Digital Pattern Help for information about new features, compatibility and known issues, and bug fixes for those versions.

The NI-Digital Pattern Driver supports the following NI product:

PXIe-6570

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues.

Documentation for the Digital Pattern Instrument, NI-Digital Pattern Driver, and Digital Pattern Editor is available from the Start menu by navigating to NI Digital Pattern Documentation in the National Instruments folder. The documentation set is composed of the following documents:

Digital Pattern Instrument, NI-Digital Pattern Driver, and Digital Pattern Editor Readme (this file)—Contains information about the Digital Pattern Instrument, the NI-Digital Pattern Driver, and the Digital Pattern Editor, including where to go for support, supported hardware, system requirements, operating systems, known issues, and legal notices.

Digital Pattern Help—Contains information about using the Digital Pattern Editor with the Digital Pattern Instrument (PXIe-6570) and NI-Digital Pattern Driver software for digital testing of semiconductors, or devices under test (DUTs). Includes references for the NI-Digital Pattern Driver VIs and properties as well as the NI-Digital Pattern .NET Class Library.

NI-Digital Pattern Driver Function Reference—Includes references for the NI-Digital Pattern C API functions.

PXIe-6570 Getting Started Guide—Contains information about installing, configuring, and testing the PXIe-6570.

PXIe-6570 Specifications—Lists technical specifications for the PXIe-6570.

Digital pattern instrument manuals are also available as PDFs. You must have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed to view the PDFs. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/acrobat.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

Getting Started Examples

Use the getting started examples, located by default in the <Public Documents>\National Instruments\NI-Digital\Examples\Getting Started directory, to help you learn key concepts or to serve as a starting point for applications you create. You can also access the getting started examples by selecting the Start menu and navigating to NI Digital Pattern Examples in the National Instruments folder.

In the Welcome window of the Digital Pattern Editor, click Examples or click the Learning tab to launch the Learning window, which includes examples of common usages of digital patterns.

NI-Digital Pattern Driver Examples

Use the NI-Digital Pattern Driver example programs to learn more about how to use the NI-Digital Pattern Driver software to configure and control digital pattern instruments.

LabVIEW Examples

Use the NI Example Finder to locate LabVIEW examples. In LabVIEW, select Help»Find Examples to launch the NI Example Finder.

Microsoft .NET Examples

The Microsoft .NET examples are located in the <Public Documents>\National Instruments\NI-Digital\Examples\DotNET 4.x directory. In the Start menu, navigate to NI Digital Pattern Examples in the National Instruments folder.

C Examples

The C examples are located in the <Public Documents>\National Instruments\NI-Digital\Examples\C directory. In the Start menu, navigate to NI Digital Pattern Examples in the National Instruments folder.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

