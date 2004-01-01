LabVIEW 2017 Service Pack 1 Readme for Windows

September 2017

This file contains important information about LabVIEW 2017 Service Pack 1 (SP1) for Windows, including system requirements, installation instructions, known issues, and a partial list of bugs fixed for LabVIEW 2017 SP1.

Refer to the labview\readme directory for readme files about LabVIEW add-ons, such as modules and toolkits.

System Requirements

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

LabVIEW 2017 SP1 (64-bit)

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

LabVIEW 2017 SP1 has the following requirements:

Windows Run-Time Engine Development Environment Processor1 Pentium 4M/Celeron 866 MHz (or equivalent) or later (32-bit)

Pentium 4 G1 (or equivalent) or later (64-bit) Pentium 4M (or equivalent) or later (32-bit)

Pentium 4 G1 (or equivalent) or later (64-bit) RAM 256 MB 1 GB Screen Resolution 1024 x 768 pixels 1024 x 768 pixels Operating System Windows 10 (version 1703)/8.12/7 SP13

Windows Server 2012 R22 (64-bit)

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP13 (64-bit) Windows 10 (version 1703)/8.12/7 SP13

Windows Server 2012 R22 (64-bit)

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP13 (64-bit) Disk Space 620 MB 5 GB (includes default drivers) Color Palette N/A LabVIEW and the LabVIEW Help contain 16-bit color graphics. LabVIEW requires a minimum color palette setting of 16-bit color. Temporary Files Directory N/A LabVIEW uses a directory for storing temporary files. NI recommends that you have several megabytes of disk space available for this temporary directory. Adobe Reader N/A You must have Adobe Reader installed to search PDF versions of all LabVIEW manuals. 1 LabVIEW and LabVIEW Run-Time Engine require processors of the Pentium 4M/G1 generation or later, which are capable of executing SSE2 instructions.



2 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.



3 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.





You cannot access LabVIEW using a Guest account on Windows.

In 2016 LabVIEW dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. LabVIEW 2017 SP1 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use LabVIEW 2017 SP1 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing LabVIEW 2017 SP1, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS. For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport .

Complete the following steps to install and activate LabVIEW for Windows.

Are you installing LabVIEW for the first time? Insert the LabVIEW Platform media and follow the onscreen instructions to install LabVIEW, modules, toolkits, and drivers. When prompted, enter the serial number for each product you want to activate. Your serial number can be found at ni.com/myproducts. If you are managing your license with a volume license server, you should receive your volume license file by email.

Are you upgrading from a previous version of LabVIEW? Refer to the LabVIEW Upgrade Notes for information about protecting existing VIs and projects before installing a new version of LabVIEW, as well as upgrade and compatibility issues and a complete list of new features in LabVIEW 2017.

Note Starting from 2017, LabVIEW supports backward compatibility for the LabVIEW Run-Time Engine. Versions of LabVIEW later than 2017 can load binaries and VIs built with LabVIEW 2017 without recompiling. This improvement applies to stand-alone applications (EXEs), shared libraries (DLLs), and packed project libraries.

Note If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

In LabVIEW 2017 SP1, malleable VIs can adapt to input classes. A malleable VI that calls a method of class A accepts data of unrelated classes as long as the class has a public method with the same name, connector pane pattern, and terminal direction as the method of class A that the malleable VI calls. The malleable VI adapts to the input class by replacing the call to the method of class A with a call to the public method in the input class, if such a method exists.

You can think of this adaptability of a malleable VI as defining an interface of method calls with method name, connector pane pattern, and terminal direction. The malleable VI accepts data of any class that fulfills the interface of method calls, which allows you to use one malleable VI to perform operations on data of unrelated classes or implement multiple interfaces defined by different malleable VIs on one class.

Refer to the labview\examples\Malleable VIs\Class Adaptation\Malleable VIs - Class Adaptation.lvproj for an example of using malleable VIs to define interfaces of method calls.

Use the LabVIEW Platform media to install modules and toolkits supported by LabVIEW 2017 SP1 (32-bit) and LabVIEW 2017 SP1 (64-bit). When run on Windows (64-bit), LabVIEW (64-bit) provides access to more memory than a 32-bit operating system or a 32-bit application can provide. LabVIEW (64-bit) is available in English only.

Supported Hardware

Refer to the NI website for information about drivers compatible with LabVIEW 2017 SP1 (64-bit). For GPIB devices, you must use at least NI-488.2 2.6 for Windows. Refer to the specific hardware documentation for more information about compatibility with LabVIEW (64-bit).

Supported Modules and Toolkits

LabVIEW 2017 SP1 (64-bit) supports a limited number of modules and toolkits. The following lists compares the modules and toolkits supported by LabVIEW (32-bit) and LabVIEW (64-bit).

Product LabVIEW 2017 SP1 (32-bit) LabVIEW 2017 SP1 (64-bit) Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit ✓ — Control Design and Simulation Module ✓ ✓1 Database Connectivity Toolkit ✓ — DataFinder Toolkit ✓ — Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module ✓ — Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit for Windows ✓ ✓ Digital Filter Design Toolkit ✓ — FPGA Module ✓ — MathScript RT Module ✓ ✓2 Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office ✓ ✓ Real-Time Module ✓ — Robotics Module ✓ — SoftMotion Module ✓ — Statechart Module ✓ — Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite ✓ ✓ Unit Test Framework Toolkit ✓ ✓ VI Analyzer Toolkit ✓ ✓ Vision Development Module ✓ ✓ 1 The Control Design and Simulation Module (64-bit) does not support the System Identification VIs, System Identification Assistant, Control Design Assistant, and real-time targets.



2 The MathScript RT Module (64-bit) does not support the libraries class of MathScript RT Module functions.

Refer to the readme of each product for more information about 32-bit and 64-bit support, system requirements, installation instructions, and activation. For information about products not listed in the previous table, refer to the user documentation of those products.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in LabVIEW 2017 and LabVIEW 2017 SP1.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in LabVIEW 2017 SP1. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of LabVIEW. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

ID Fixed Issue 604133 LabVIEW can crash when executing a Value (Signaling) property on a generic subpanel reference. 607006 Changed click behavior with Windows 10, version 1607. 607329 Merged signals do not have correct names in output file of Write to Measurement File express VI. 608412 In some cases, attempting to plot multiple large datasets on an XY graph can result in LabVIEW hanging. 618044 In rare cases, updating a type definition file may cause instances of the typedef to revert to default data. 620145 Using a Formula Node with a large number of equations can cause LabVIEW to crash. 622429 On the first execution of LabVIEW, using the Edit Tree Items: Move Item method causes a crash. 627910 Large projects may have extended save times. 637096 LabVIEW-built applications can have DPI scaling issues. 639416 LabVIEW-built assemblies with array parameters cannot be called from Visual Studio. 639842 Occasional crashes on real-time targets, exception code 0x661. 640139 Updating a type definition that is used in dynamic event registration leads to incorrect behavior. 640344 A Stream channel writer can be wired to a Lossy Stream channel writer without breaking the wire. 640873 Callers of malleable VIs will sometimes show a document modification and prompt to save when the VI has not changed. 649615 Dragging a node with a channel wire connection into or out of a structure can rewire incorrectly. 649837 Crash using Actor Framework Message Maker after first message creation fails because of an already-existing file on disk. 649952 In very rare situations, LabVIEW can crash while unflattening data. 650556 Message Channel acks can unblock improperly. 651326 Double-clicking a reentrant subVI in LabVIEW 2017 always opens the master VI, never the clone. 653033 In certain cases, updating a numeric member of a cluster will not update the cluster. 653897 Make LabVIEW more robust when presented with corrupted resource files. 654700 Read-only DVR can occasionally return the wrong value. 654714 Scripted channel endpoint VIs show up on the Recent Files list in the Getting Started Window. 656295 In some cases, using the Alignment tool on wires can cause a LabVIEW crash. 656516 Some VIs that are runnable in LabVIEW 2015 and earlier will report broken in LabVIEW 2016 and later. 657776 Creating a VI for Data Member Access can crash LabVIEW. 658033 In the Rearrange Cases dialog for Event Structure frames, the "Sort" button doesn't sort alphabetically. 658387 Sometimes a terminal with a coercion dot will be displayed as the wrong data type in Context Help. 658923 Custom Probes for LabVIEW classes have erratic block diagram behavior when live drag is enabled. 660055 Comparison primitives with waveform as input in "Compare Aggregate" mode can cause a LabVIEW crash at runtime.

Refer to the LabVIEW Help, accessible by selecting Help»LabVIEW Help from LabVIEW, for information about LabVIEW 2017 SP1.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW to launch the NI Example Finder. You can modify an example VI to fit an application, or you can copy and paste from one or more examples into a VI that you create.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

