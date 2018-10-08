Leverage Rapidly Evolving Technology

FlexRIO provides you with the latest high-speed converter and FPGA technologies before they are widely available in commercial instruments. You can use FlexRIO to develop applications that push the requirements for sample rate, bandwidth, resolution, and channel count.
FlexRIO can help you keep up with faster converters. The modules with Xilinx Kintex UltraScale FPGAs and the LabVIEW FPGA Module together provide the resources you need to engineer complex algorithms, process data in real time between the I/O and CPU, and deploy your designs to hardware.
The software behind FlexRIO gives you the flexibility to implement a custom FPGA design from scratch and the support of starting from a host-based driver. You can program the FPGA with LabVIEW FPGA or the Xilinx Vivado Project Export feature.
FlexRIO uses the inherent timing and synchronization capabilities of PXI, which means you can synchronize multiple modules with subsample jitter between channels. FlexRIO modules with integrated I/O also work with NI-TClk technology, making it simple to program this synchronization.
FlexRIO modules with integrated I/O use PCI Express x8 Gen 3 connectivity to stream data up to 7 GB/s across the PXI backplane. When you communicate with another module in the chassis, NI peer-to-peer streaming enables point-to-point communication so you don't have to pass data through the CPU.
The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology used FlexRIO and LabVIEW to quickly build a mass spectrometer-based analytical system for nanoparticles.
Furuno designed, prototyped, and evaluated weather radar features much faster using FlexRIO instead of a conventional approach.
Learn about the converter technology behind the latest FlexRIO transceiver and its applications for radar systems.
Application Resource Kit
FlexRIO Customer Success Stories
FlexRIO instruments provide LabVIEW-progammable FPGAs and high-performance I/O for applications that need more than what commercial off-the-shelf instrumentation can do. See how others use this to meet their challenges.
Explore a wide range of support content, including examples and troubleshooting information.