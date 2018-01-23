A Global Leader in Test, Measurement, and Control Solutions

FEATURED CONTENT
Trend Watch 2018
Get insights into some of the biggest trends and challenges engineers will face as we accelerate into our future faster than ever before.
Smarter Aerospace and Defense Solutions
To meet strict quality and accuracy demands, engineers need smarter solutions to address the rapid pace of innovation.
FieldDAQ Devices Extend Your Measurement System
Take accurate measurements as close to your sensor as possible, even under a full range of environmental conditions with the new, dust- and water-resistant FieldDAQ devices.
Test Smarter with LabVIEW NXG
The newest release of LabVIEW NXG allows you to quickly automate your hardware, customize tests to your exact specifications, and easily view your measurement results.
Customize Systems with ATE Core Configurations
These off-the-shelf systems streamline the design, procurement, and deployment of automated test systems with integrated mechanical, power, and safety system infrastructure.
The NI Approach
We Build Tools That Simplify Complexity
NI’s modular hardware platforms and system design software – such as LabVIEW – help engineers do more, innovate faster, and easily integrate new technologies.
Customer Story
Advanced Control for Smart Machines
FireFly Equipment designed a more efficient, automated turf harvesting smart machine based on LabVIEW software and CompactRIO hardware that’s 20% faster and 50% more fuel efficient.
NI accelerates engineering success by providing you with an open, software-centric platform that takes advantage of modular hardware and an expansive ecosystem.
The NI ecosystem helps you build innovative systems more efficiently by providing services and support, software add-ons, and solution partners around the globe.
NI offers a combination of productive software, high-quality drivers, and modular hardware that helps you build user-defined solutions.