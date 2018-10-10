InstrumentStudio™ Interactive Software

PXI SMUs are shipped with an interactive soft front panel called InstrumentStudio for ready-to-run configuration and measurements. It includes two modes: one for constantly outputting a DC current or voltage and another for multichannel sweeps. You can also monitor and debug the instrument in parallel with running code.
Digitally control the transient properties of PXI SMUs to maximize stability, reduce overshoot, and greatly decrease test times with NI SourceAdapt, a patented technology on PXI SMUs.
Operate beyond the basic DC power boundary of PXI SMUs by pulsing current or voltage instead of supplying a constant DC source, allowing you to test at high instantaneous power with limited or no heat sink infrastructure.
Reliability engineers are turning toward modular, flexible solutions based on PXI SMUs that can scale to increase reliability data while driving down cost of test.
Learn precision, four-quadrant operation, sweeping, and more features that make SMUs ideal for semiconductor and electronics test.
PXI SMUs combine the power and precision of a traditional box SMU with NI technology that makes them faster, more flexible, and smaller.
PLATFORM RESOURCE KIT
PXI 101
Learn the basics of the PXI platform for automated test and measurement with the PXI 101 Platform Resource Kit, which includes architectural notes, relevant case studies, and performance metrics.
