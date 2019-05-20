Home Shop Data Acquisition and Control What Is the Wireless Vibration Measurement Device?

What Is the Wireless Vibration Measurement Device?

Wireless Vibration Measurement Devices connect sensors wirelessly to monitor vibration, temperature, voltage, and more.

Connect Standard Accelerometers

Connect up to 12 standard piezoelectric accelerometers and use wireless communication to send diagnostic-quality waveform data at up to 10 kHz Fmax to the InsightCM™ server.

Transmit Waveforms Wirelessly

Transmit data back to the InsightCM server via the wireless gateway. Battery options and wireless communication reduce cabling and installation costs so you can effectively connect more of your important assets to your enterprise network.

Power With AC/DC or Battery

Choose from either line-powered (AC or DC) or battery-powered options. For battery-powered options, the gating feature checks whether the asset is on before acquiring and sending asset health data, helping prolong battery life.

Install Indoors or Outdoors

Mount the hardware directly outside in any climate without the need for an additional industrial enclosure. Wireless Vibration Measurement Devices are outdoor rated and designed to the IP54 specification for protection from liquid, dust, and particulates.

Connect Multiple Sensor Types

Automate vibration and sensor data collection from more of your assets with connectivity to a variety of sensor technology types. Wireless Vibration Measurement Devices have 12 analog input channels that work with accelerometers, proximity probes, tachometers, or voltage or temperature sensors.

Featured Content

InsightCM helps condition monitoring professionals get ahead of unplanned downtime with five key features for remote diagnosis.

Different sensors can be better suited for your condition monitoring system based on the equipment you’re monitoring and the failure modes you’re looking for.

NI monitoring devices range from intelligent systems that screen critical assets 24x7 to wireless vibration sensors that sample periodically.

ONLINE SOFTWARE DEMO

NI InsightCM Online Demo

View the cloud installation of a condition monitoring system for remote diagnostics. See live asset health data from four chilled water pumps that are part of the HVAC system at NI headquarters in Austin, Texas.

Related Products

Hardware Services

Service Program Options

Every Wireless Vibration Measurement Device purchase includes the following services:

  • One-year warranty for basic repair coverage
  • 30-day technical support trial*

 

NI offers additional hardware services as part of expanded service programs that can improve uptime and lower maintenance costs.

 

*You can extend access to technical support by purchasing a Standard Service Program for software.

PRODUCT SUPPORT RESOURCES

Find complete product documentation to learn how to get started and use the product.

Locate supported instrument drivers and downloads for the product.

Explore a wide range of support content, including examples and troubleshooting information.