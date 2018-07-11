NI Expertise Overview

Power Conversion
As the energy landscape shifts toward renewables, power systems are experiencing a paradigm shift. Power electronic converters must be smarter, more efficient, and more reliable to meet the demands of a complex and distributed power network.
The effectiveness of your power converter is dependent on the capability of the control system. Whether you are challenged with extending the lifetime of your inverter, developing innovative techniques for grid stabilization, or staying up to date with the latest wide-bandgap technologies such as silicon carbide, your control system is at the heart of your project success. You can design, test, and deploy your power electronics control systems with the most cost-effective and comprehensive solution available. NI’s integrated and productive software toolchain accelerates development, while its rugged and validated hardware is built for long-term industrial deployment. Get your inverters to market faster with more features and less engineering expense and risk.
You can reduce risk and design power electronics embedded systems faster with the CompactRIO general-purpose inverter controller (GPIC).
Dynapower developed an advanced multistring DC-to-DC converter application for carbon-battery grid storage systems using LabVIEW and CompactRIO GPIC.
Primus Power delivered an innovative flow battery energy storage solution to market with 20 fewer man-months of software development.
Webcast
Smart Grid Research Testbed
See how you can go from paper to prototype deployment in days with NI’s new open-source testbed solution for smart grid and microgrid research.
The Alliance Partner Network includes more than 950 companies that specialize in complete solutions. From products and systems to integration, consulting, and training services, NI Alliance Partners are uniquely equipped and skilled to help solve some of the toughest engineering challenges.
A National Instruments Alliance Partner is a business entity independent from National Instruments and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with National Instruments.