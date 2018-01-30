NI Expertise Overview

Obsolescence management, evolving RF requirements, and design for test (DFT) challenges every test organization in the aerospace and defense industry. Organizations are transitioning from rack-and-stack box instruments and closed-architecture automated test equipment (ATE) systems to smarter test systems built on a modular platform that scales to meet current and future needs. NI’s approach to automated test has created more innovative test systems. With a customizable platform, you can use the latest commercial technology or your own domain knowledge.