R. Eddie Dixon, Jr.

As vice president, general counsel, and secretary, Eddie Dixon is responsible for legal affairs, corporate governance, risk management, and ethics and compliance for NI. In addition, Dixon is secretary on NI’s board of directors. Prior to his current role, he held positions as deputy general counsel and associate general counsel, responsible for managing legal support for all activities in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa regions.

Before joining NI, Dixon held the position of vice president, legal—global public, for Dell Computer Corporation. In this role, he oversaw legal support for Dell’s public business focused on government, education, and healthcare customers on a worldwide basis. Prior, Dixon was Dell’s vice president, legal—Americas and global services, leading legal support for the Americas region sales unit as well as its global services organization. Dixon also held the position of vice president, legal—product group, managing the legal support team for Dell’s global product development organization. Throughout his tenure at Dell, Dixon held a variety of other legal support positions within the company.

Prior to joining Dell in June 1995, Dixon was an attorney for the law firm Winstead, Sechrest, & Minick, where his practice focused on general business, commercial, and technology law. Dixon’s background also includes a position as an institutional account executive for the investment banking firm, Merrill Lynch Capital Markets.

Dixon holds JD and MBA degrees from The University of Texas at Austin, as well as a BS in industrial engineering from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.