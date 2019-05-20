Home Shop Data Acquisition and Control What Is the Continuous Monitoring System?

What Is the Continuous Monitoring System?

Connects asset health sensors on industrial equipment to the InsightCM™ server software over plant IT networks.

Screen Data at the Asset

Acquire asset health data 24x7 to catch prefailure indicators that otherwise might be missed by periodic manual routes. The InsightCM application running on the asset prescreens all data, so analysts look at only the data they deem valuable.

Connect Any Sensor

Use Continuous Monitoring Systems to connect to any type of sensor in the plant and improve asset health visibility, provide more measurements for cross diagnosis, and automate the process of sensor data collection.

Customize Your System

Add custom code for analysis, machine learning, performance calculations, and more to your system and run it on the Continuous Monitoring System installed in the plant for true edge processing.

Featured Content

IHS Markit Technology documents Duke Energy's quest to replace 60,000 monthly data collections with remote data collection and monitoring.

InsightCM helps condition monitoring professionals get ahead of unplanned downtime with five key features for remote diagnostics.

NI monitoring devices range from intelligent systems that screen critical assets 24x7 to wireless vibration sensors that sample periodically.

ONLINE SOFTWARE DEMO

NI InsightCM Online Demo

View the cloud installation of a condition monitoring system for remote diagnostics. See live asset health data from four chilled water pumps that are part of the HVAC system at NI headquarters in Austin, Texas.

Related Products

Hardware Services

Service Program Options

Every Continuous Monitoring System purchase includes the following services:

  • One-year warranty for basic repair coverage
  • 30-day technical support trial*

 

NI offers additional hardware services as part of expanded service programs that can improve uptime and lower maintenance costs.

 

*You can extend access to technical support by purchasing a Standard Service Program for software.

PRODUCT SUPPORT RESOURCES

Find complete product documentation to learn how to get started and use the product.

Locate supported instrument drivers and downloads for the product.

Explore a wide range of support content, including examples and troubleshooting information.