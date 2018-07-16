What Is CompactDAQ?

NI-DAQmx driver software goes far beyond a basic DAQ driver to deliver increased productivity and performance in DAQ and control application development. NI-DAQmx allows you to specify every aspect of your DAQ system (including NI signal conditioning devices), from device configuration and timing setup to low-level OS and device control, all with one straightforward API. The NI-DAQmx driver is compatible with all NI DAQ hardware, so the same code can reference different devices with no code changes. NI-DAQmx works with LabVIEW, DAQExpress, LabWindows™/CVI, C/C++, Visual Basic, Visual Basic .NET, and C#.