Innovation and Collaboration

NI Industrial IoT Lab
The Industrial IoT Lab features intelligent systems that will shape the future of industry as we know it.
The Industrial IoT Lab is located at NI’s global headquarters in Austin, Texas, and is a working showcase of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies, solutions, and systems architectures. Through demonstrators, such as on-site Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) testbeds, participating companies work together on innovative solutions and drive discussions with domain experts to solve real-world challenges.
Contact your local sales representative for additional information.
The condition monitoring and predictive maintenance demo, built on a pump/motor setup, applies IoT technologies to heavy assets by combining data acquisition, analytics, edge computing, and software technology platforms. This helps businesses make more informed decisions that keep their operational assets working while lowering maintenance costs.
Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) is key for industrial applications such as process and machine control where low communication latency and minimal jitter are critical to meeting closed-loop control requirements. The TSN demo, an IIC testbed, showcases technologies from more than 12 companies working together on a TSN network.
The microgrid demonstrator, an IIC testbed, focuses on open technologies that can help monitor and control a microgrid at the edge while maintaining scalability and interoperability between different vendors and protocol standards. The demonstrator has three programmable inverter cabinets that can simulate load profiles for a variety of conditions.