Download Language: English; Japanese
Product Line: Digitizers/Oscilloscopes
Version: 18.6
Release date: 10-01-2018
Software type: Driver
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Embedded Standard 7 (SP1); Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit
This software installation provides support for customers using NI high-speed oscilloscopes/digitizers. To program NI high-speed oscilloscopes/digitizers, use the NI-SCOPE API. The NI High Speed Digitizers Getting Started Guide provides information about how to install, configure, test, and begin using an NI high-speed oscilloscope/digitizer.
Install Application Development Environments, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-SCOPE. NI-SCOPE 18.6 supports the following NI Application Development Environment versions:
|NI Application Software
|Versions Support by NI-SCOPE 18.6
|NI LabVIEW
|2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018
|LabVIEW NXG
|2.0, 2.1
|NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module3
|2014 SP1 or later
|LabWindows™/CVI™
|2013 or later
|LabWindows™/CVI™ Real-Time Module3
|2013 or later
3 No support for the PXIe-5164 and PXIe-517X reconfigurable oscilloscopes, and the PXIe‑5110/5111/5113.
Note: Not all devices are supported by the LabVIEW Real-Time Module.
Perform the following steps to install NI-SCOPE:
It is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI-SCOPE distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.