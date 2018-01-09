NI-DMM 17.5 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Product Line: Digital Multimeters

Version: 17.5

Release date: 01-09-2018

Software type: Driver

Operating system: Windows; Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP2) 64-bit

Description

Thank you for using NI-DMM 17.5. NI-DMM 17.5 provides support for customers using NI Digital Multimeters (DMMs).

Install Application Development Environments, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-DMM 17.5. NI-DMM 17.5 supports the following NI Application Development Environment versions:

NI Application Software Versions Support by NI-DMM 17.5
NI LabVIEW 2014 SP1, 2015 SP1, 2016, 2017
NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2014 SP1, 2015, 2016, 2017
NI LabVIEW NXG 2.0
LabWindows™/CVI™ 2013 and later
LabWindows™/CVI™ Real-Time Module 2013 and later

Supported Hardware

NI-DMM 17.5 supports the following NI DMMs:

  • PXI-4022
  • PXI-4065
  • PXI-4070
  • PXI-4071
  • PXI-4072
  • PCI-4065
  • PCI-4070
  • PCIe-4065
  • USB-4065
  • PXIe-4080
  • PXIe-4081
  • PXIe-4082

Features

  • Support for LabVIEW NXG 2.0

Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install NI-DMM: Close all NI software Download and run the self-extracting executable NIDMM1750.EXE. This will install NI-DMM 17.5 and all necessary driver files. To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .EXE file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI-DMM distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.

Supported hardware

The following devices are supported for use with this download:

