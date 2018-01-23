Download Link: LVNXG_Web_PKG_020000.lc
Filesize: 375 Byte
Checksum (MD5): 7452f4cd3b6a43799076085094cec03e
Download Language: English
Product Line: LabVIEW
Version: 2.0
Release date: 01-23-2018
Software type: Application Software
Operating system: Windows
These are the default LabVIEW NXG Web Module Evaluation License Files that install with the LabVIEW NXG 2.0 Web Module. If for some reason your LabVIEW NXG 2.0 Web Module license files become corrupt or are deleted, follow the directions to restore the default files.
Download LVNXG_Web_PKG_020000.lc. Follow the installation instructions to install the licenses of interest. After the files are installed, you may need to re-activate software through the NI License Manager.
Windows 7 SP1, Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit), Windows 8.1, Windows 10
To install the license files, copy the license files of interest to:
%SystemDrive%\ProgramData\National Instruments\License Manager\Licenses
ProgramData is a hidden folder in Windows Vista and later that is used to store program settings, user data etc. Activate the LabVIEW NXG Web Module if needed.