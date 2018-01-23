LabVIEW NXG 2.0 Web Module - Evaluation License Files - Windows 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Filesize: 375 Byte

Checksum (MD5): 7452f4cd3b6a43799076085094cec03e

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.

Download Language: English

Product Line: LabVIEW

Version: 2.0

Release date: 01-23-2018

Software type: Application Software

Operating system: Windows

Description

These are the default LabVIEW NXG Web Module Evaluation License Files that install with the LabVIEW NXG 2.0 Web Module. If for some reason your LabVIEW NXG 2.0 Web Module license files become corrupt or are deleted, follow the directions to restore the default files.

Installation Instructions

Download LVNXG_Web_PKG_020000.lc. Follow the installation instructions to install the licenses of interest. After the files are installed, you may need to re-activate software through the NI License Manager.

Windows 7 SP1, Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit), Windows 8.1, Windows 10

To install the license files, copy the license files of interest to:

%SystemDrive%\ProgramData\National Instruments\License Manager\Licenses

ProgramData is a hidden folder in Windows Vista and later that is used to store program settings, user data etc. Activate the LabVIEW NXG Web Module if needed.

