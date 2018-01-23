Installation Instructions

Download LVNXG_Web_PKG_020000.lc. Follow the installation instructions to install the licenses of interest. After the files are installed, you may need to re-activate software through the NI License Manager.

Windows 7 SP1, Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit), Windows 8.1, Windows 10

To install the license files, copy the license files of interest to:

%SystemDrive%\ProgramData\National Instruments\License Manager\Licenses

ProgramData is a hidden folder in Windows Vista and later that is used to store program settings, user data etc. Activate the LabVIEW NXG Web Module if needed.