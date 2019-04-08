InsightCM SDK 3.4 - Windows 10/8.1/7 (SP1) 32-bit/7 (SP1) 64-bit/Server 2012 R2 64-bit/Server 2008 R2 64-bit 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Product Line: LabVIEW

Version: 3.4

Release date: 04-08-2019

Software type: Application Software

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit

Description

InsightCM is online asset monitoring software with full access to waveform data, multiple sensor technology inputs, and enterprise software connectivity. The NI InsightCM SDK provides the fully functional device code for NI Condition Monitoring Devices along with the required APIs for communication with the NI InsightCM Server.

Installation Instructions

Before installing the NI InsightCM SDK, review version specific release documentation: NI InsightCM Release Documentation

See the NI InsightCM SDK 3.3 Readme for system requirements before installation: NI InsightCM™ SDK 3.4 Readme


Complete the following steps to install the NI InsightCM SDK software:

  1. Log into Windows using an Administrator account. Contact your IT department if you do not have Administrator access.
  2. Close all NI software.
  3. Run Install.exe as an administrator.
  4. Follow the installer prompts, enter any required information, and activate when prompted, if necessary.

