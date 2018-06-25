NI CompactRIO 18.1 - NI CompactRIO Device Drivers June 2018 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Download Language: Chinese (Simplified); English; Japanese

Product Line: CompactRIO

Version: June 2018

Release date: 06-25-2018

Software type: Driver

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit

Description

Note: This driver is the most recent version of the NI CompactRIO Device Drivers. Search to find out if a patch or more recent version is available. To verify which versions of the NI-RIO driver are compatible with your version of LabVIEW refer to NI-RIO and LabVIEW Compatibility page.

NI CompactRIO Device Drivers June 2018 installs support for SingleBoard RIO and CompactRIO embedded targets. NI CompactRIO 18.1 supports Windows 7 (32-bit and 64-bit), Windows 10 (32-bit and 64-bit), Windows Server 2012 R2 (64-bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 (64-bit).

Versions of LabVIEW supported by NI CompactRIO 18.1
LabVIEW 2018
LabVIEW 2017 SP1
LabVIEW 2016
LabVIEW 2015 SP1

Updates for NI CompactRIO 18.1
Check the readme.html above for What's New

Known Issues for NI CompactRIO 18.1
Check the readme.html above for Known Issues
Also check this Product Documentation for a list of known issues based on recent versions of the CompactRIO Device Drivers.

Starting on April 1st, 2016, the operating systems Windows XP, Windows Vista, and Windows Server 2003 will no longer officially be supported by NI software products.

Features

  • Adds software support in LabVIEW 2018 development environment for cRIO-9053, cRIO-9054, cRIO-9056, and cRIO-9057
  • Adds the ability for CompactRIO with DAQmx controllers (cRIO-904x and cRIO-905x) to include both local and remote channels (channels on connected devices) on a single DAQmx Task.

Installation Instructions

Complete the following steps to install the NI CompactRIO 18.1.0

  1. Install a supported version of LabVIEW (see readme for supported versions).
  2. Install any corresponding LabVIEW Modules (Real-Time or FPGA).
  3. Install NI CompactRIO Device Drivers 18.1.

More Information

Supported hardware

The following devices are supported for use with this download:

  • AM 9898
  • BW 3023
  • CompactRIO PROFIBUS Master/Slave Module
  • CompactRIO PROFIBUS Slave Module
  • CompactRIO PROFINET Slave Module
  • NI 9144
  • NI 9145
  • NI 9146
  • NI 9147
  • NI 9148
  • NI 9149
  • NI 9151
  • NI 9154
  • NI 9155
  • NI 9157
  • NI 9159
  • NI 9201
  • NI 9202
  • NI 9203
  • NI 9205
  • NI 9206
  • NI 9207
  • NI 9208
  • NI 9209
  • NI 9210
  • NI 9211
  • NI 9212
  • NI 9213
  • NI 9214
  • NI 9215
  • NI 9216
  • NI 9217
  • NI 9218
  • NI 9219
  • NI 9220
  • NI 9221
  • NI 9222
  • NI 9223
  • NI 9224
  • NI 9225
  • NI 9226
  • NI 9227
  • NI 9228
  • NI 9229
  • NI 9230
  • NI 9232
  • NI 9233
  • NI 9234
  • NI 9235
  • NI 9236
  • NI 9237
  • NI 9238
  • NI 9239
  • NI 9242
  • NI 9244
  • NI 9246
  • NI 9247
  • NI 9250
  • NI 9251
  • NI 9260
  • NI 9262
  • NI 9263
  • NI 9264
  • NI 9265
  • NI 9266
  • NI 9269
  • NI 9344
  • NI 9350
  • NI 9351
  • NI 9361
  • NI 9375
  • NI 9381 DSUB
  • NI 9401
  • NI 9402
  • NI 9403
  • NI 9411
  • NI 9421
  • NI 9422
  • NI 9423
  • NI 9425
  • NI 9426
  • NI 9435
  • NI 9436
  • NI 9437
  • NI 9467
  • NI 9469
  • NI 9472
  • NI 9474
  • NI 9475
  • NI 9476
  • NI 9477
  • NI 9478
  • NI 9481
  • NI 9482
  • NI 9485
  • NI 9501
  • NI 9502
  • NI 9503
  • NI 9505
  • NI 9512
  • NI 9514
  • NI 9516
  • NI 9770
  • NI 9775
  • NI 9795
  • NI 9802
  • NI 9852
  • NI 9853
  • NI 9862
  • NI 9870
  • NI 9871
  • NI 9881
  • NI 9882
  • NI ELVIS RIO
  • NI roboRIO
  • cRIO-9012
  • cRIO-9014
  • cRIO-9022
  • cRIO-9023
  • cRIO-9024
  • cRIO-9025
  • cRIO-9030
  • cRIO-9031
  • cRIO-9032
  • cRIO-9033
  • cRIO-9034
  • cRIO-9035
  • cRIO-9036
  • cRIO-9037
  • cRIO-9038
  • cRIO-9039
  • cRIO-9040
  • cRIO-9042
  • cRIO-9043
  • cRIO-9045
  • cRIO-9047
  • cRIO-9048
  • cRIO-9049
  • cRIO-9063
  • cRIO-9064
  • cRIO-9065
  • cRIO-9066
  • cRIO-9067
  • cRIO-9068
  • cRIO-9073
  • cRIO-9074
  • cRIO-9075
  • cRIO-9076
  • cRIO-9081
  • cRIO-9082
  • cRIO-9101
  • cRIO-9102
  • cRIO-9103
  • cRIO-9104
  • cRIO-9111
  • cRIO-9112
  • cRIO-9113
  • cRIO-9114
  • cRIO-9116
  • cRIO-9118
  • myRIO-1900
  • myRIO-1950
  • sbRIO-9601
  • sbRIO-9602
  • sbRIO-9605
  • sbRIO-9606
  • sbRIO-9607
  • sbRIO-9611
  • sbRIO-9612
  • sbRIO-9623
  • sbRIO-9626
  • sbRIO-9627
  • sbRIO-9631
  • sbRIO-9632
  • sbRIO-9633
  • sbRIO-9636
  • sbRIO-9637
  • sbRIO-9641
  • sbRIO-9642
  • sbRIO-9651

