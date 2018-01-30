Home Innovationer Aerospace and Defense Automated Aerospace and Defense Test

Automated Aerospace and Defense Test

Engineers must create aerospace and defense test systems that can scale to avoid obsolescence events and support technology updates. This approach ensures test systems that last for decades.

NI Expertise Overview

Obsolescence management, evolving RF requirements, and design for test (DFT) challenges every test organization in the aerospace and defense industry. Organizations are transitioning from rack-and-stack box instruments and closed-architecture automated test equipment (ATE) systems to smarter test systems built on a modular platform that scales to meet current and future needs. NI’s approach to automated test has created more innovative test systems. With a customizable platform, you can use the latest commercial technology or your own domain knowledge.

Featured Content

Products and Solutions

Application Resource Kit

