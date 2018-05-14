Solutions for Engineering Curricula
Publish Date: May 14, 2018
2 Ratings | 5.00 out of 5
Overview
Topics in engineering courses vary widely from elementary to the sophisticated and integrating project-based learning into each can be a monumental undertaking involving months of research, emails, and meetings. Simplify your proposal by preparing with National Instrument's recommended solutions for each class, comparing the benefits of each recommendation to make a fully informed decision.
Topics Covered
- Introductory Engineering Topics
- Analog Electronics
- Digital Electronics
- Power Electronics
- Wireless Communications
- Signals and Systems
- Linear/Non-Linear Control
- Experimental Design
- Mechatronics
- ...
