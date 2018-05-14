Solutions for Engineering Curricula

Overview

Topics in engineering courses vary widely from elementary to the sophisticated and integrating project-based learning into each can be a monumental undertaking involving months of research, emails, and meetings. Simplify your proposal by preparing with National Instrument's recommended solutions for each class, comparing the benefits of each recommendation to make a fully informed decision.

Topics Covered

  • Introductory Engineering Topics
  • Analog Electronics
  • Digital Electronics
  • Power Electronics
  • Wireless Communications
  • Signals and Systems
  • Linear/Non-Linear Control
  • Experimental Design
  • Mechatronics
  • ...

