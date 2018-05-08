NI ELVIS Software Overview

Back to Top

2. Acquire and Process with Python

Using the NI ELVIS III API for Python, instructors gain access to the wealth of IO available from the embedded processor through the Python environment. This includes the 40 digital IO lines 16 Analog inputs and four Analog outputs. The API also provides seamless access to the SPI, I2C URT and PWM channels. Students get to code basic acquisition tasks, verify measurements and design simple data acquisition systems in Python.

