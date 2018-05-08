NI ELVIS Software Overview

Publish Date: Jul 13, 2018 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Print

Overview

The NI ELVIS III is a software-based solution built to address the pedagogical needs of professors and instructors worldwide. To effectively meet the needs of a such a diverse audience, however, NI ELVIS must provide a software experience that can be seamlessly integrated into a wide array of existing curriculum with the ability to adapt as course goals change. To best meet instructor expectations for student outcomes, NI ELVIS III not only features a lightweight instrumentation driver, but provides compatibility with LabVIEW, Python, C and The MathWorks, Inc Matlab® and Simulink®.

Table of Contents

  1. Debug and Troubleshoot with NI ELVIS III Instrumentation Software
  2. Acquire and Process with Python
  3. Design and Automate Systems with LabVIEW
  4. Simulate and Verify with Multisim Live
  5. Model and Control with Matlab and Simulink

 

 

1. Debug and Troubleshoot with NI ELVIS III Instrumentation Software

Instructors get full access to the suite of instrumentation available for NI ELVIS III from a 200MB driver install. This is provided on the device itself or online on measurementslive.ni.com. Once installed, instructors and students can launch NI ELVIS Instruments from the Measurements live experience or locally on the device.
Download NI ELVIS III Instrumentation Driver

 

 

Back to Top

2. Acquire and Process with Python

Using the NI ELVIS III API for Python, instructors gain access to the wealth of IO available from the embedded processor through the Python environment. This includes the 40 digital IO lines 16 Analog inputs and four Analog outputs. The API also provides seamless access to the SPI, I2C URT and PWM channels. Students get to code basic acquisition tasks, verify measurements and design simple data acquisition systems in Python.

Download the NI ELVIS III API for Python
Get Started with NI ELVIS III in Python

 

 

 

 

 

Back to Top

3. Design and Automate Systems with LabVIEW

Instructors get access to the NI ELVIS III LabVIEW API which provides a fast and intuitive connection to all the IO available on NI ELVIS III. Complete with examples and templates for common design architectures, students can create automated programs that deploy and interact with real hardware for electrics, power, communications and controls and mechatronics applications.

Download NI ELVIS III Software Bundle
Get Started with NI ELVIS III in LabVIEW

 

Back to Top

4. Simulate and Verify with Multisim Live

Instructors can design curriculum that utilizes the Multisim Live environment for circuit simulation and testing. Simulated signals can be brought into the NI ELVIS III Instrumentation environment as virtual channels to be compared against signals from real circuits built by students.

Get Started Integrating NI ELVIS III with Multisim Live

 

 

 

Back to Top

5. Model and Control with Matlab and Simulink

Instructors have access to the model of the Quanser Control plant for NI ELVIS III in the Matlab environment. They can interact with the curriculum provided for the plant and have students verify functionality before deploying to real hardware. Students can design their own controllers and view how their adjustments impact the control of the hardware plant.  

Download QUARC 2018 on NI ELVIS III for the Quanser Controls Application Board
View Teaching Resources for the Quanser Controls Application Board

 


Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Back to Top

Bookmark & Share

Ratings

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit