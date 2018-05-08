NI ELVIS Software Overview

|
1. Debug and Troubleshoot with NI ELVIS III Instrumentation Software
Instructors get full access to the suite of instrumentation available for NI ELVIS III from a 200MB driver install. This is provided on the device itself or online on measurementslive.ni.com. Once installed, instructors and students can launch NI ELVIS Instruments from the Measurements live experience or locally on the device.
2. Acquire and Process with Python
Using the NI ELVIS III API for Python, instructors gain access to the wealth of IO available from the embedded processor through the Python environment. This includes the 40 digital IO lines 16 Analog inputs and four Analog outputs. The API also provides seamless access to the SPI, I2C URT and PWM channels. Students get to code basic acquisition tasks, verify measurements and design simple data acquisition systems in Python.
Download the NI ELVIS III API for Python
3. Design and Automate Systems with LabVIEW
Instructors get access to the NI ELVIS III LabVIEW API which provides a fast and intuitive connection to all the IO available on NI ELVIS III. Complete with examples and templates for common design architectures, students can create automated programs that deploy and interact with real hardware for electrics, power, communications and controls and mechatronics applications.
Download NI ELVIS III Software Bundle
4. Simulate and Verify with Multisim Live
Instructors can design curriculum that utilizes the Multisim Live environment for circuit simulation and testing. Simulated signals can be brought into the NI ELVIS III Instrumentation environment as virtual channels to be compared against signals from real circuits built by students.
Get Started Integrating NI ELVIS III with Multisim Live
5. Model and Control with Matlab and Simulink
Instructors have access to the model of the Quanser Control plant for NI ELVIS III in the Matlab environment. They can interact with the curriculum provided for the plant and have students verify functionality before deploying to real hardware. Students can design their own controllers and view how their adjustments impact the control of the hardware plant.
Download QUARC 2018 on NI ELVIS III for the Quanser Controls Application Board
