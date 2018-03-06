Find, Analyze, and Report on FlexLogger™ Data with DIAdem

DIAdem is software specifically designed to help engineers and scientists quickly locate, inspect, analyze, and report on measurement data using one software tool. Since DIAdem’s early incarnation in 1984 as DIA, it has helped thousands of users worldwide quickly make data-driven decisions. FlexLogger comes with the FlexLogger TDMS Viewer, which is built on core building blocks of DIAdem. This white paper discusses the benefits of upgrading the FlexLogger TDMS Viewer to the full version of DIAdem.

1. Find and Load Multiple Tests and Channels

Looking for the data you’d like to analyze often involves wasted time digging through file folders and files. Even when the correct data is found, you’ll typically find yourself copying and pasting to compare data from multiple channels, which can result in erroneously pasting the wrong data. Every copy of DIAdem includes DataFinder technology that allows you to search through all your measurement data files using simple or advanced search queries.

Figure 1: Use simple or advanced search queries to find data points across multiple files using DIAdem.

DataFinder technology is installed when you install DIAdem. DataFinder is an indexing service that parses any custom file format for descriptive information (properties) and creates a database of the descriptive information within your data files. This database is automatically updated as soon as a valid data file is created, deleted, or edited. Learn more about DataFinder technology here.

2. Interactively View Data

DIAdem incudes the same customizable viewing capabilities as the FlexLogger TDMS Viewer with a few extra capabilities. In addition to being able to add extra plots and charts, view multiple waveforms at once, add videos, and synchronize everything together for playback, you can add maps to display GPS data, save view layouts, and view 3D models in DIAdem.

Figure 2: Interactively view data from different channels in one area utilizing cursors, zoom, and flags in DIAdem VIEW.

Figure 3: The DIAdem VIEW tab can display CAN, video, and GPS data for synchronized playback.

3. Analyze Data with Built-In Functions or Custom Formulas

DIAdem offers a wide range of mathematical routines for analyzing your data, including statistical, scientific, calculus, and filtering functions that can automatically locate events in data. DIAdem separates analysis libraries into groups of similar functionalities, and each analysis function has its own unique set of parameters. The DIAdem analysis functions are completely mouse-driven and require no additional scripting to analyze your data. With the formula interpreter, you can enter your own math functions interactively.

Figure 4: Use configuration based analysis functions like an FFT in DIAdem.

4. Standardize Reports for your Data with Report Templates

To share results with others and collaborate on projects, you must communicate results clearly and concisely. With a drag-and-drop environment tailored for creating engineering and scientific reports, DIAdem makes it easy to present and share your results with coworkers. With DIAdem, you can create professional, publication-ready reports using a what-you-see-is-what-you-get (WYSIWYG) report editor and export them to the most common formats like PDF, PowerPoint, and HTML. After creating a DIAdem report template, save it to share with coworkers or use it with other data sets to automatically populate the report template.

Figure 5: Export reports created in DIAdem to popular file formats like PDF and PowerPoint.

5. Automate Tasks in DIAdem

Automating tasks saves time and money, so you can focus on analyzing results rather than manually creating them every time you run similar tests. DIAdem uses a built-in VBScript host so you can create everything from a simple sequence of analysis functions to complex, interactive reporting solutions. You can create a script in DIAdem in two ways—by using the macro recording function or by writing code in VBScript. The macro recorder captures the steps you interactively perform in DIAdem in a script you save for later use. Use DIAdem to automate the analysis of data sets that require the same processing from run to run. For those analysis tasks that require some level of decision-making as part of processing the data, VBScript offers normal programming constructs, such as loops and case statements, that you expect in a scripting language. DIAdem combines its power for managing, analyzing, and reporting test data with the flexible, easy-to-learn Windows scripting language.

Figure 6: Automate tasks in DIAdem with scripting to save time and money.

6. Manage Measurement Data at the Group and Enterprise Level

NI used its more than 30 years of data management experience to introduce the Data Management Software Suite, an enterprise software solution that provides a complete workflow for standardizing data across teams, mining it for useful information, transforming it through automated analysis, and delivering reports with valuable insight. The Data Management Software Suite includes DIAdem Professional, DataFinder Server, and Analysis Server, which all work together to deliver DIAdem’s search and automation capabilities to the server. Learn more about the Data Management Software Suite here.