Software Included in Software Platform Bundle Fall 2017

Overview

This document lists the software included with the Software Platform Bundle and the Alliance Partner Software Fall 2017 packages.

Table of Contents


The Software Platform Bundle includes the majority of the NI software portfolio for building any application. Develop applications in multiple environments, including LabVIEW Professional, LabWindows/CVI, and Measurement Studio. Extend the functionality of the LabVIEW development environment with all its add-ons to perform code deployment, hardware integration, data analysis, and code validation. Communicate with NI products and third-party instruments using drivers. Build automated test systems with TestStand and real-time test systems with VeriStand. 

The Software Platform Bundle includes access to LabVIEW NXG 2.0 - the next generation of LabVIEW.

The Alliance Partner Software includes several more LabVIEW toolkits and add-ons, TestStand add-ons, and stand-alone waveform editors in addition to the software included in the Software Platform Bundle.

The software included in the Developer Suite is a subset of the software in the Software Platform Bundle with the same software versions.

 

Software Platform Bundle Software- Fall 2017

Version
LabVIEW NXG*

2.0
LabVIEW Professional (English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese)

2017 SP1
NI SignalExpress

2015
VI Package Manager, Free Edition

2017 SP1
LabVIEW Add-Ons: Design
LabVIEW Application Builder (Compatible with LabVIEW 2017 SP1 and LabVIEW NXG 2.0*)

2017
LabVIEW Control Design and Simulation Module

2017
LabVIEW Digital Filter Design Toolkit

2017
LabVIEW MathScript Module

2017
LabVIEW SoftMotion Module

2017
LabVIEW Statechart Module

2017
LabVIEW Add-Ons: Deploy
Automotive Diagnostic Command Set

15.0
LabVIEW ELVIS RIO Control Toolkit

2017
LabVIEW FPGA Module (English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese)

2017 SP1
LabVIEW myRIO Toolkit

2017
LabVIEW Real-Time Module (English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese)

2017
Xilinx Compilation Tools for Windows ISE

14.7 for LabVIEW 2017 SP1
Xilinx Compilation Tools for Windows Vivado

2015.4 for LabVIEW 2017 SP1
LabVIEW Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module

2017
NI Switch Executive

2017
NI Vision Development Module (Compatible with LabVIEW 2017 SP1 and LabVIEW NXG 2.0*)

17.0
LabVIEW Add-Ons: Interface
ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit

15.0
LabVIEW Add-Ons: Analyze  
LabVIEW Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit

2017
LabVIEW DataFinder Toolkit

2017
Electrical Power Toolkit

2017
LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit

17.0
LabVIEW Spectral Measurements Toolkit

16.0
NI Sound and Vibration Suite

2017
LabVIEW Add-Ons: Validate
LabVIEW Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit

2017
LabVIEW Unit Test Framework Toolkit

2017
LabVIEW VI Analyzer Toolkit

2017
NI Requirements Gateway

2014
TestStand
TestStand

2017
VeriStand
VeriStand Full Development System

2017
LabWindows/CVI
LabWindows/CVI Full Development System

2017 SP1
LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module

2017
LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurements

16.0
LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurements Runtime

16.0
LabWindows/CVI PID Control Toolkit

2.1
LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler

1.0
LabWindows/CVI Signal Processing Toolkit

7.0.2
LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit

2.3
Measurement Studio
Measurement Studio Enterprise Edition VS2010

2015
Measurement Studio Enterprise Edition VS2012

2015
Measurement Studio Enterprise Edition VS2013

2015
Measurement Studio Installer Builder

2015
DIAdem
DIAdem Professional (English, German Japanese)

2017 SP1
Stand-Alone Motion and Vision Software
NI Vision Builder for Automated Inspection and VBAI Development Kit

2015 f3
Stand-Alone Waveform Editor
Analog Waveform Editor

1.2.1
Digital Waveform Editor

3.0.1
Circuit Design Suite
Circuit Design Suite for Education

14.1
Circuit Design Suite Professional

14.1

 

 

Alliance Partner Software - Fall 2017

Version
LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite

2.0
LabVIEW Communications System Design Software

2.0
Electric Motor Simulation Toolkit**

2016
GNSS Simulation Toolkit**

3.0
LabVIEW Analytics and Machine Learning Toolkit**

2017
LabVIEW OPC UA Toolkit

2017
LabVIEW Robotics Module

2017
LabVIEW Wireless Sensor Network Module**

2015
Lookout FDS**

6.7.1
NI Bluetooth Measurement Suite**

17.0
NI FM/RDS Measurement Suite**

1.0.1
NI GSM/EDGE+ Measurement Suite**

14.5
NI InsightCM Software Development Kit

3.1
NI LTE Measurement Suite**

14.5
NI Measurement Suite for Fixed WiMAX**

1.0
NI Measurement Suite for Mobile WiMAX**

1.0.1
NI Measurement Suite for WCDMA/HSPA+**

14.5
NI WLAN Measurement Suite**

15.5
NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP

2017

 

 

Developer Suite 2017 DS2 Add-On Option Option Components Version
Automated Test TestStand 2017
Switch Executive 2017
Circuit Prototyping NI Circuit Design Suite 14.1
Communications LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 17.0
LabVIEW Spectral Measurements Toolkit 16.0
LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurements Toolkit 16.0
Control Design and Simulation LabVIEW Control Design and Simulation Module 2017
Data Management DIAdem Professional 2017 SP1
FPGA Deployment LabVIEW FPGA Module 2017 SP1
Image Acquisition and Machine Vision Vision Development Module 17.0
Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2015 f3
Vision Builder of Automated Inspection Development Kit 2015 f3
Industrial Monitoring LabVIEW Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module 2017
LabVIEW Real-Time Deployment LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2017
LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Deployment LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module 2015
MathScript RT LabVIEW MathScript Module 2017
Motion Control LabVIEW Softmotion Module Premium 2017
Requirements Management Requirements Gateway 2014
Sound and Vibration Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite 2017
Statechart LabVIEW Statechart Module 2017


*Install LabVIEW NXG and add-ons using NI Package Manager. Learn more about how to download and install software from NI Package Manager.

**Denotes that software is available only as a download from ni.com/downloads.

