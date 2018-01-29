Software Included in Software Platform Bundle Fall 2017

This document lists the software included with the Software Platform Bundle and the Alliance Partner Software Fall 2017 packages.





The Software Platform Bundle includes the majority of the NI software portfolio for building any application. Develop applications in multiple environments, including LabVIEW Professional, LabWindows/CVI, and Measurement Studio. Extend the functionality of the LabVIEW development environment with all its add-ons to perform code deployment, hardware integration, data analysis, and code validation. Communicate with NI products and third-party instruments using drivers. Build automated test systems with TestStand and real-time test systems with VeriStand.

The Software Platform Bundle includes access to LabVIEW NXG 2.0 - the next generation of LabVIEW.

The Alliance Partner Software includes several more LabVIEW toolkits and add-ons, TestStand add-ons, and stand-alone waveform editors in addition to the software included in the Software Platform Bundle.

The software included in the Developer Suite is a subset of the software in the Software Platform Bundle with the same software versions.

Developer Suite 2017 DS2 Add-On Option Option Components Version Automated Test TestStand 2017 Switch Executive 2017 Circuit Prototyping NI Circuit Design Suite 14.1 Communications LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 17.0 LabVIEW Spectral Measurements Toolkit 16.0 LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurements Toolkit 16.0 Control Design and Simulation LabVIEW Control Design and Simulation Module 2017 Data Management DIAdem Professional 2017 SP1 FPGA Deployment LabVIEW FPGA Module 2017 SP1 Image Acquisition and Machine Vision Vision Development Module 17.0 Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2015 f3 Vision Builder of Automated Inspection Development Kit 2015 f3 Industrial Monitoring LabVIEW Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module 2017 LabVIEW Real-Time Deployment LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2017 LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Deployment LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module 2015 MathScript RT LabVIEW MathScript Module 2017 Motion Control LabVIEW Softmotion Module Premium 2017 Requirements Management Requirements Gateway 2014 Sound and Vibration Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite 2017 Statechart LabVIEW Statechart Module 2017





*Install LabVIEW NXG and add-ons using NI Package Manager. Learn more about how to download and install software from NI Package Manager.

**Denotes that software is available only as a download from ni.com/downloads.

