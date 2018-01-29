Software Included in Software Platform Bundle Fall 2017

The Software Platform Bundle includes the majority of the NI software portfolio for building any application. Develop applications in multiple environments, including LabVIEW Professional, LabWindows/CVI, and Measurement Studio. Extend the functionality of the LabVIEW development environment with all its add-ons to perform code deployment, hardware integration, data analysis, and code validation. Communicate with NI products and third-party instruments using drivers. Build automated test systems with TestStand and real-time test systems with VeriStand.
The Software Platform Bundle includes access to LabVIEW NXG 2.0 - the next generation of LabVIEW.
The Alliance Partner Software includes several more LabVIEW toolkits and add-ons, TestStand add-ons, and stand-alone waveform editors in addition to the software included in the Software Platform Bundle.
The software included in the Developer Suite is a subset of the software in the Software Platform Bundle with the same software versions.
|Alliance Partner Software - Fall 2017
|
Version
|LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite
|
2.0
|LabVIEW Communications System Design Software
|
2.0
|Electric Motor Simulation Toolkit**
|
2016
|GNSS Simulation Toolkit**
|
3.0
|LabVIEW Analytics and Machine Learning Toolkit**
|
2017
|LabVIEW OPC UA Toolkit
|
2017
|LabVIEW Robotics Module
|
2017
|LabVIEW Wireless Sensor Network Module**
|
2015
|Lookout FDS**
|
6.7.1
|NI Bluetooth Measurement Suite**
|
17.0
|NI FM/RDS Measurement Suite**
|
1.0.1
|NI GSM/EDGE+ Measurement Suite**
|
14.5
|NI InsightCM Software Development Kit
|
3.1
|NI LTE Measurement Suite**
|
14.5
|NI Measurement Suite for Fixed WiMAX**
|
1.0
|NI Measurement Suite for Mobile WiMAX**
|
1.0.1
|NI Measurement Suite for WCDMA/HSPA+**
|
14.5
|NI WLAN Measurement Suite**
|
15.5
|NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP
|
2017
|Developer Suite 2017 DS2 Add-On Option
|Option Components
|Version
|Automated Test
|TestStand
|2017
|Switch Executive
|2017
|Circuit Prototyping
|NI Circuit Design Suite
|14.1
|Communications
|LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit
|17.0
|LabVIEW Spectral Measurements Toolkit
|16.0
|LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurements Toolkit
|16.0
|Control Design and Simulation
|LabVIEW Control Design and Simulation Module
|2017
|Data Management
|DIAdem Professional
|2017 SP1
|FPGA Deployment
|LabVIEW FPGA Module
|2017 SP1
|Image Acquisition and Machine Vision
|Vision Development Module
|17.0
|Vision Builder for Automated Inspection
|2015 f3
|Vision Builder of Automated Inspection Development Kit
|2015 f3
|Industrial Monitoring
|LabVIEW Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module
|2017
|LabVIEW Real-Time Deployment
|LabVIEW Real-Time Module
|2017
|LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Deployment
|LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module
|2015
|MathScript RT
|LabVIEW MathScript Module
|2017
|Motion Control
|LabVIEW Softmotion Module Premium
|2017
|Requirements Management
|Requirements Gateway
|2014
|Sound and Vibration
|Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite
|2017
|Statechart
|LabVIEW Statechart Module
|2017
*Install LabVIEW NXG and add-ons using NI Package Manager. Learn more about how to download and install software from NI Package Manager.
**Denotes that software is available only as a download from ni.com/downloads.
