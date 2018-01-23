Data Communications: Moving your Data Across your Application

Concepts Covered in this Video
|The NI Web Server – Efficiently host your UIs on-premises using the included NI Web Server. Securely put the right data in front of the right stakeholders through granular access to UIs based on user roles and credentials. Walk through setting up the NI Web Server to allow local access to data through Skyline Data Services.
|Skyline API – Securely share data between multiple applications running LabVIEW 2014 or newer, LabVIEW Real-Time, and LabVIEW NXG using the Skyline Tag API. Visit GitHub for more examples showing how to utilize the Skyline API.
Additional Resources
Other videos in this series:
Documentation: