Data Communications: Moving your Data Across your Application

In this video, you will learn how to set up communication between Skyline Data Services and a WebVI. This video is part of a series of videos that show how to use the Web Module. See the Additional Resources section to find the previous and subsequent videos.

This video references code that you can use to follow along. To run this example code, you will need LabVIEW NXG 2.0 or later and the LabVIEW NXG Web Module. You can download the required installers and code from the links below.

 

The NI Web Server – Efficiently host your UIs on-premises using the included NI Web Server. Securely put the right data in front of the right stakeholders through granular access to UIs based on user roles and credentials. Walk through setting up the NI Web Server to allow local access to data through Skyline Data Services.
Skyline API – Securely share data between multiple applications running LabVIEW 2014 or newer, LabVIEW Real-Time, and LabVIEW NXG using the Skyline Tag API. Visit GitHub for more examples showing how to utilize the Skyline API.

