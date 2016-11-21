Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW Training Course

1. Course Overview
In this class you will explore the fundamentals of data acquisition using sensors, NI data acquisition hardware, and LabVIEW. The first part of this class teaches the basics of hardware selection, including resolution and sample rate, and the foundation of sensor connectivity, including grounding and wiring configurations. The second part of this class focuses on using the NI-DAQmx driver to measure, generate, and synchronize data acquisition tasks. You will learn about programming finite and continuous acquisitions, as well as best practices in hardware/software timing, triggering, and logging. In this class, you will get hands-on experience configuring and programming NI data acquisition hardware using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW.
After attending this course, you will be able to:
- Develop integrated, high-performance data acquisition systems that produce accurate measurements
- Acquire data from sensors, such as thermocouples and strain gages, using NI DAQ hardware
- Apply advanced understanding of LabVIEW and the NI-DAQmx API to create applications
- Eliminate measurement errors due to aliasing and incorrect signal grounding
- Initiate measurements using hardware and software triggering
- Acquire and generate single-point and buffered analog waveforms
- Acquire and generate digital signals
- Use signal conditioning to improve the quality of acquired signals
- Synchronize multiple DAQ operations and devices
2. Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW Course Outline
|Measuring Voltage or Current
(Analog Input)
|In this lesson you learn how to select and connect to hardware, configure the DAQmx task appropriately, and validate an analog measurement.
|
|Generating an Analog Signal
(Analog Output)
|In this lesson you learn how to select and connect to hardware, configure the DAQmx task appropriately, and validate an analog signal.
|
|Generating or Reading a Digital Signal
|In this lesson you learn how to select and connect to hardware, configure the DAQmx task appropriately, and validate a digital signal.
|
|Choose a Signal to Explore
|In this lesson you choose a specific signal and learn how to configure the DAQmx task, including any special signal conditioning needs.
|
|Programming with the NI-DAQmx API
|In this lesson you program applications using the DAQmx API that automate data communication between a DAQ device and computer.
|
|Programming Multiple Channels
|In this lesson you learn about different ways you can create multi-channel tasks and when you can use them.
|
|Triggering on a Specific Condition
|In this lesson you begin data acquisition on a specific condition and understand how to use hardware sources as triggers.
|
|Advanced Timing and Synchronization Methods
|In this lesson you use an appropriate method for synchronizing multiple DAQ tasks.
|
|Logging Measurement Data to Disk
|In this lesson you log data to a TDMS file and store the data for analysis and post-processing.
|
|System Considerations
|In this lesson you explore other aspects of building a data acquisition system.
|
3. Suggested Next Courses
- LabVIEW Core 2
- LabVIEW Instrument Control
- Embedded Control and Monitoring Using LabVIEW
- Other hardware courses