Testing Next-Generation Inverters for Vehicle Traction Applications Webinar

Wide-bandgap semiconductor devices provide power electronics system designers with many advantages over traditional silicon (Si) solutions including higher voltage capability, lower losses, and higher temperature ratings. With these advantages come unique challenges that must be studied and mitigated.

View this webinar to learn how a 100 kW dynamometer test stand was constructed at the National Center for Reliable Electric Power Transmission (NCREPT) to test traction drives for electric and hybrid vehicles that include converters based on wide-bandgap semiconductor devices. Researchers at NCREPT have developed a hardware-in-the-loop system using the LabVIEW interface and NI data acquisition and communication devices to better study these devices’ advantages as well as the efficacy of mitigation techniques.