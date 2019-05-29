Software Defined Radio for Advanced Wireless Communications Research
Overview
SDR is now a dominant industry standard—from military tactical radios to cellular handsets—it’s almost a given that a radio is an SDR. There will continue to be innovations in semiconductor and software technology that will drive higher development productivity and more cost-effective products, so there is no end in sight for SDRs. These factors mean that radios are now evolving to become frequency-agile intelligent communication systems.
NI collaborates with researchers across the globe to help them build next generation of communication technologies. This web session is a step to do the same with research community in India. The agenda of the webinar includes following topics:
- Introduction to Software Defined Radio Architecture
- LabVIEW Communications Systems DesignCognitive Radio
- Interfacing NI SDR Hardware with Network Simulator (NS-3)
- 5G Research Software Frameworks: MAC/PHY Layer Prototyping (LTE, WLAN), MassiveMIMO Systems, mmWave Systems
View Now (watch)
- 53 minute webcast
- Requires Adobe Flash
- Please disable your browser's pop-up blocker to view this content.