Rethinking Electronics Fundamentals – Reversing Attrition While Improving Concept Retention at the University of Virginia
Publish Date: Apr 11, 2018 | 1 Ratings | 5.00 out of 5 | Submit your Review
Overview
To truly learn engineering fundamentals, students need to experience them by doing theory, design, and experimentation all at the same time.
Learn how the University of Virginia redesigned its fundamentals curriculum to implement a more hands-on, project-based approach to education that has resulted in negative attrition, vastly improved concept comprehension, and an increase in departmental national ranking by 16 positions.
